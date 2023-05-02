Charlotte Casiraghi makes jaw-dropping appearance following Meghan Markle speculation

The Met Gala received the royal seal of approval this year.

Among the high-profile guests invited to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event was Charlotte Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly, and a member of the Monégasque royal family.

Charlotte, 36, is a Chanel Ambassador, and she was close with Lagerfeld himself. The late designer was one of her mentors, and a longtime friend of her mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco.

Charlotte – Prince Albert’s niece – looked beautiful on the night, dressed in a black lace gown and with her hair swept up in a high bun. See stars talking about Karl on the red carpet in the video below...

It’s not the first time the stylish royal has attended the Met Gala – but this year there were rumours she would be joined by one of her counterparts.

It was being widely speculated that Meghan Markle might make a surprise appearance at the fashion event.

© WPA Pool There was speculation Meghan would attend the Met Gala

Following her decision not to attend the King’s coronation on Saturday, her fans hoped to see her at the soiree in New York City.

But the Duchess was not on the notoriously exclusive guest list. Among those who did step out for the annual event included Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Margot Robbie.

Meghan does seem to be preparing to make a move into celebrity circles after signing up with talent agency WME.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex has signed up to a talent agency

Various departments within the agency, including film and television production and brand partnerships, will head up the mom-of-two's business and creative ventures.

WME will also represent Archewell’s content banner, which includes her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, and under which the global icon has been advocating for women, mothers and girls.

Meghan will be represented by legendary agent Ari Emanuel alongside agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller; Jill is Serena Williams' longtime agent.

Meghan and Serena are good friends

Ari - the brother of President Barack Obama's former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, and the inspiration for the TV show Entourage - has also represented Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, and Dwayne Johnson.

The signing comes seven months after Meghan split from Sunshine Sachs, which had also worked alongside the team at Archewell Foundation.

News of the separation emerged in September 2022, although HELLO! revealed the two entities had always planned to separate following the formation of the Archewell Foundation and have maintained a good relationship, and even continued to work together from time to time.