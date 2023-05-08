The sweet moment Princess Kate points out to Charlotte where her grandparents are seated at coronation concert

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate points out to Charlotte where her grandparents are seated at coronation concert
The Princess of Wales’ parents Micheal and Carole Middleton were at the coronation concert with her sister Pippa

Katherine Robinson
Katherine RobinsonSenior Lifestyle EditorMadrid

There was a sweet moment caught on camera when Princess Kate and her family rocked out at the spectacular coronation concert on Sunday evening in the royal box. The Princess of Wales was spotted pointing out to Princess Charlotte where her grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton were seated.

Eight-year-old Charlotte looked delighted to spot her grandma and grandma, who were seated below the royal box, just in front of the Waleses. Kate’s sister Pippa and husband James Matthews were also at the spectacular Windsor Castle concert, which featured performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Olly Murs.

Princess Kate looked beautiful in a red suit
'There's grandma and grandad': Princess Kate points out where the Middletons are seated, just in front of the royal box

The Middletons have been invited to many significant royal events since Kate wed Prince William in 2011. Both Carole and Michael paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at her State funeral last September. They have also joined the royal family at church in Sandringham and were spotted at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party last June.

Their presence at the concert speaks volumes about the close bond King Charles has with Princess Kate - whom he has described as his “darling daughter-in-law”. With that in mind, he made th decision to invite Kate’s family to the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and they also attended the concert on Sunday night.

Coronation Concert Lineup

King Charles III's coronation concert will be taking place in Windsor Castle's grounds on 7 May 2023, and a very exciting line-up is planned for the event. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That are the lead performers for the evening. 

Katy Perry singing in a blue figure-hugging gown© Getty Images
The Fireworks singer wore her semi-sheer blue look to perform at the store

Also performing will be: Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood, world-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer Alexis-Ffrench. In a change to originally announced plans, Zak Abel will be replacing Freya Ridings after she had to drop out due to illness. 

Additionally, the evening will feature appearances from stars including Tom Cruise, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and Ncuti Gatwa in a pre-filmed video. Winnie the Pooh is also due to make an appearance.

The evening was a great celebration to round off a jubilant coronation weekend - and a change for the royals to let their hair down and have a boogie. Immediate members of the King's family sat in the Royal Box, including Kate and her husband Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Also joining them were the Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex. 

William and George both wore blue suits, while Kate looked gorgeous in a red Alexander McQueen trouser suit. Charlotte was pretty in a beige, tiered Self Portrait dress. The youngsters curtsied to the King and Queen as they arrived, while the Middletons got to their feet for the entrance. See the moment here.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte nearly loses her footing as she curtseys to the King and Queen

Also rocking out at the concert, which was hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, were Zara and Mike Tindall - enjoying a night out sans kids - Zara in a bright green ensemble, Mike in a smart black suit and white shirt. The finishing touch was a green handkerchief in his pocket to match his wife’s outfit. 

Zara Tindall chose a bold green ensemble© Getty
Zara Tindall chose a bold green ensemble for the concert, which she attended with husband Mike

More pictures from the coronation concert....

prince william and Kate Middleton take their seats at king charles coronation concert windsor castle
Prince William and Princess Kate took their seats in style
Princess Kate looked gorgeous in her scarlet suit
Katy spent a night at Windsor Castle ahead of the Coronation concert© Chris Jackson
Katy Perry was one of the acts to perform at Windsor Castle at the Coronation concert
King Charles waves his flag at Coronation Concert© YUI MOK
King Charles waves his flag at Coronation Concert
Lionel says king will bring in a new flavor© Chris Jackson
Lionel Richie performs for the newly crowned King

