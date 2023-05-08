The Prince and Princess of Wales host secret coronation party: Details

William and Kate also attended the concert at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in a jubilant mood on Sunday evening as they joined the rest of the royal family for the Coronation Concert.

The couple, who brought along their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were seen singing along and waving their flags as they enjoyed performances from the likes of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That.

And when the curtains came down on the festivities, William and Kate were still in the mood to celebrate.

Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William were seated in the royal box

It has been revealed that the Prince and Princess hosted a reception following the concert at Windsor Castle.

They were joined at the event by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – who has an especially close relationship with Kate – and their daughter Lady Louise.

Lady Louise joined her parents at William and Kate's reception

It’s likely that guests at the reception included some of the performers from the concert.

Take That, billed as pop “royalty”, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie brought the house down and got the royal family on their feet and dancing – including King Charles and Queen Camilla – during the 95-minute extravaganza.

The King and Queen greet the crowds at the concert

And Duchess Sophie certainly impressed fans with her dance moves as she bopped along to Lionel’s All Night Long. Watch Sophie in action in the video below...

The concert in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, saw Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches revealed little-known facts about the monarch and included moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Princess Charlotte waves her flag during King Charles' coronation concert

There were also performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang performed, too.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert

Festivities will continue on the Monday bank holiday to celebrate the King’s coronation.

The King and Queen will not be appearing publicly on Monday – the day of the Big Help Out, which is billed as a lasting volunteering legacy to mark Charles’s crowning. However, other members of the royal family will be stepping out on their behalf.

Lionel Richie proved particularly popular with the royals

The public have been encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday with more than 1,500 charities involved.

An app has been created to allow people to search for volunteering opportunities, ranging from helping the elderly to working with environmental charities and supporting animal welfare.

Take That had the royals on their feet

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “While wholly supportive of the Big Help Out initiatives taking place right across Britain on Monday May 7, (the King and Queen) will not be attending any events in-person. These will instead be attended by other members of the royal family.”

