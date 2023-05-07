Princess Kate is beautiful in fitted suit as she parties at Windsor Castle

The Princess of Wales arrived at the concert with Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales has arrived at King Charles' coronation concert at Windsor Palace, looking beautiful in a red fitted suit as she smiled at the crowds.

The royal defied expectations in a double-breasted two-piece in the most eye-catching two-piece, opting for a modern look for the fun-filled evening of celebrations. Princess Kate teamed her eye-catching two-piece with a glittering Van Cleef & Arpels necklace as she partied alongside her husband Prince William.

Kate wore her brunette locks down loose in tumbling curls cascading down her shoulders. She kept her makeup fresh and natural, sporting a soft, smoky eye and a nude lip.

The doting mother was seen fussing over children Princess Charlotte and Prince George while little Louis gave the evening a miss following his high profile public appearance at the coronation the previous day.

The big party is being held at Windsor Castle to celebrate King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on Saturday – and the royals were out in force to enjoy the music and various performances.

Princess Kate was joined by her husband Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The show's starry lineup includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Take That and Freya Ridings – as well as performances from the royal ballet and Doctor Who and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball was forced to pull out of covering the coronation concert at the last minute after falling ill. Scott Mills will take over from Ball to chat to the crowd ahead of the concert, while Dermot O’Leary will be backstage speaking to the stars before they perform.

On Friday, it was confirmed that singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had also pulled out of the concert due to a mystery illness. She will be replaced by Be Kind hitmaker, Zak Abel.

Kate's glowing look comes just hours after the royal and Prince William made an unexpected appearance in Windsor on Sunday, greeting coronation concert-goers on The Long Walk.

Princess Kate looked beautiful in a red suit

Keeping it casual after her spellbinding appearance in a custom Alexander McQueen gown and Aquazzura heels yesterday, the royal opted for her trusty VEJA 'Esplar' metallic trainers with her springlike ensemble.

Princess Kate carved an exquisite silhouette in a powder blue blazer from Reiss, teamed with a relaxed white T-shirt and fitted black trousers to surprise royal fans ahead of the Coronation Big Lunch event

It has been a busy few days of celebrations for the royal family, with the traditional coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and a formal royal reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening.

On bank holiday Monday, King Charles' coronation events will round out with a community effort called the 'Big Lunch', for which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together.

The King is also encouraging the country to get involved in the 'Big Help Out' on Monday, which involves taking part in local volunteering work being undertaken to support their local areas.

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William shared a sweet moment during their appearance on the balcony

Princess Kate shared a special moment with daughter Charlotte

© Getty Images Princess Kate took our breath away as she arrived at Westminster Abbey

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen gown beneath her coronation robes

© James Whatling Princess Kate looked amazing in slim-fitting trousers for a Big Lunch outing on Sunday

