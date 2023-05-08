Royal fans defend King Charles after grumpy outburst - watch

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony was a history-making event watched by millions of people around the world, meticulously planned and executed - without a hitch. Well, almost… There was one small moment when the slick ceremony ran into a tiny bump in the road - and the moment was caught on camera.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived six minutes ahead of schedule in the Gold State Coach - beating even the Prince and Princess of Wales to Westminster Abbey. As a result, the pair had to wait, and Charles was caught on camera looking agitated at the situation.

King Charles arrived six minutes ahead of schedule to Westminster Abbey, and was caught on camera airing his frustration at the situation

A lip reader took a guess at what the King was saying to his spouse, and fragments caught included: “We can never be on time… There’s always something…. This is boring.” See the full video below

WATCH: Prince charles airs his frustration after arriving six minutes early to Westminster Abbey

The video of the King’s stressful moment before the ceremony attracted attention, but royal fans were quick to rush to his defence, speaking out on Twitter.

“Bit intrusive this,” wrote a fan. “A private conversation with a spouse, inside a vehicle (not even in public) that is lip read for content.”

WATCH: See Princess Kate respond to Prince William’s ‘dad joke’ at the Coronation Concert

© Getty Queen Camilla makes her entrance as 2,300 guests look on inside the Abbey

Many Twitter users urged watchers to “Give him a break”. One user wrote: “Can you imagine the pressure of what was about to happen? Just shows us how human he is.” Another fan wrote: “I find this endearing. Reminds me of my late father (any myself in stressful situations).” A third simply stated: “He was stressed. It’s allowed.”

Several tweeters couldn’t understand how Chares had managed to beat his son to the Abbey. One reader said: “I knew William & Kate were late. King Charles having to wait outside when they should have arrived earlier in a car? How did a horse & carriage with footmen running alongside it, beat them there?”

SEE: Best photos from the Coronation Concert - Princess Charlotte curtsies, King Charles dances and more

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey - the service was flawless

The moment reminded some fans of the moment he was caught on camera last September airing his frustration as his ink pen began leaking - and he signed the date incorrectly at a signing ceremony.

He was heard exclaiming, "I can't bear this bloody thing" at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle as the pen began leaking over his hand and that of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach

Again, the incident made headlines and had many royal fans saying it was an endearing and relatable moment which showed the King is as human as the rest of us.

Charles has been cited to have a "sparky temper" but one trusted royal photographer revealed that Camilla has changed her husband for the better. Arthur Edwards told Piers Morgan that the Queen Consort is "perfect" for the King, and detailed how she helped "calm" his "sparky temper".

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Since he's been married to Camilla, Arthur explained: "[He's] calm, much more calm about approaching things. He had a little bit of a sparky temper, but I've not seen that in a long while and I’ve had some serious telling-offs from him, you know?"

Queen Camilla was crowned alongside her husband during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. Aside from the couple’s early arrival, the service - which was attended by senior royals and a 2,300-strong congregation - was flawless. Following the service, the newly crowned pair returned to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they were joined by other members of the royal family to watch the flypast.

MORE: The sweet moment Princess Kate points out to Charlotte where her grandparents are seated at coronation concert



© Getty Prince William kissed King Charles during his coronation

Celebrations continued for the royals on Sunday at the Windsor Castle coronation concert, which featured performances by Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry and a video message from Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Westminster Abbey © Dan Kitwood London's Westminster Abbey has played host to every coronation since 1066, with King Charles III set to be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there. The historic church was originally built by Edward the Confessor in 1040 and is the burial site for 18 monarchs in addition to some of the nation's greatest poets, musicians, scientists and politicians. The abbey – which has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Site status – boasts spectacular gothic exteriors, splendid, vaulted ceilings and mesmerising mosaic floors. Other highlights include the ancient Coronation Chair, the glorious Lady chapel, and David Hockney's vibrant stained glass window.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.