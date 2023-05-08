See Princess Kate respond to Prince William’s ‘dad joke’ at the Coronation Concert

Was the Princess of Wales proud of her husband or was her reaction more, ‘oh really’?

Prince William’s ‘dad joke’ during his speech at the Coronation Concert made his father King Charles laugh out loud - but how did his wife Princess Kate respond to the joke? The funny moment was caught on camera, and royal fans were delighted.

William drew whoops, cheers and much laughter during his speech opener, as he dropped a joke referencing Lionel Richie, who had performed directly before him.

© Getty Prince William gave a heartwarming speech, and the joke he opened with went down a treat

He said: “A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening. I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."

While Charles could be seen guffawing with laughter, other cameras caught Kate’s reaction. She can be seen saying: “Oh, go on,” but her facial expressions could be interpreted in a number of ways. In fact some royal fans said she looked “proud” while others said the reaction was more “oh really”. Judge for yourself in the video below...

WATCH: Kate's response to Prince William's 'dad joke'

Those watching the concert at home loved the moment. “Oh so adorable,” wrote one on Twitter, while another fan said: “I’m sure she’s used to his dad jokes.” Another cheekily added: Because he said he won’t last all night long and Kate knows that.”

William’s speech was one of the standout moments from the concert, which also featured performances from Katy Perry and Take That. He looked emotional as he read from his notes, paying tribute to his beloved “Pa” and also his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

© YUI MOK King Charles was extremely tickled by Prince William's joke

He said: "As my Grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

William paid tribute to his father's work throughout his tenure as the Prince of Wales, saying: "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service.

"My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

He continued: "Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince's Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions. And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported."

William finished his touching speech with: "Pa, we are all so proud of you. I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all.

Princess Kate and Prince William attended the concert with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George

"Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!"

The Coronation Concert was a chance for the newly crowned King and Queen and other members of the royal family to let their hair down. They were joined by around 20,000 members of the public in continuing the celebrations after their crowning on Saturday.

© WPA Pool Lionel Richie performed directly beforeWilliams emotional speech at the Coronation Concert

The show in Windsor, hosted by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, included performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger. Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang were also on the bill.

After the concert wrapped, William and Kate held a private afterparty and reception for select guests. They were joined at the event by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – who has an especially close relationship with Kate – and their daughter Lady Louise. It’s likely that some of the performers from the concert were also in attendance.

