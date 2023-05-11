King Charles to expand royal household team after coronation - details

King Charles and Queen Camilla are hiring! The newly-crowned monarch and his wife are looking to expand their Royal Communications team, having posted a vacancy for a Digital Content Producer just days after the coronation.

The role, which pays £34 - £35,000 per year, requires a creative candidate who will "take on a key role in developing meaningful relationships and interactions with our audiences by creating and commissioning a variety of video content."

The job description on the official Royal Household website reads: "The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family.

"It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions. It's finding new ways to maintain The King and The Queen Consort’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes a career in the Royal Household so different.

King Charles III is pictured in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace

"Joining our fast-paced and dynamic digital team, you’ll deliver our digital output via our website, e-comms and social media channels, predominantly through planning, filming and editing videos."

Last weekend marked a major milestone for the royal family as King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

The ceremony, which was watched by almost 19 million viewers in the UK, was followed by Sunday's star-studded coronation concert and Monday’s Big Help Out. The momentous occasion showed that the nation isn't afraid to hold back on celebrations when it comes to pomp, pageantry and partying.

© Getty The newly-crowned King and Queen made their balcony debut

In a special written message accompanying official portraits released following the coronation, King Charles and Camilla thanked the public for their support over the course of the weekend.

© Getty Working members of the royal family appeared on the balcony following the coronation

King Charles' statement read: "As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible. "To those who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities – we thank you, each and every one.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured with working members of the royal family in the fourth official portrait

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the realms and Commonwealth."

