Princess Anne sparks reaction for sweetest reason in new coronation photos

Princess Anne sparked concern amongst some fans on Sunday when she skipped the King’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

But they were delighted to see the Princess Royal included in the official photographs released by Buckingham Palace on Monday in celebration of the historic event.

One of the official portraits is a group photo showing King Charles and Queen Camilla with working members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured with working members of the royal family in the fourth official portrait

Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, were also included – and fans were quick to comment on the positioning of the King’s sister.

“Love that Princess Anne is right at The King's side in the Coronation portraits. They were side by side in 1953 and, 70 years on, remain the same. What a special tribute from a king to his sister,” one royal watcher noted.

© Mark Cuthbert Anne is a rock for her brother, the King

A second added: “The acknowledgement of mutual respect.”

A third remarked: Princess Anne will always be by King Charles side. No matter what number in line to the throne she is. That’s what siblings do for each other.”

And a fourth shared: “Camilla may have his heart but Anne is his rock, he can tell her anything I guess in complete confidence.”

© Chris Jackson Anne and Charles have an incredibly close relationship

In total, the Palace released four official coronation photographs.

They were taken on Saturday 6 May by royal photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace,

In a special written message accompanying the images, King Charles thanked the public for their support over the course of the weekend.

The official coronation photograph of King Charles and Queen Camilla

His statement read: "As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

King Charles III was pictured in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palac

"To those who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities – we thank you, each and every one.

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the realms and Commonwealth."

© Getty Princess Anne rode on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly-crowned King and Queen

It was a busy weekend for the royal family – including Anne. As the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, she essentially acted as the King's bodyguard and was entrusted with the King's safety on the day of the coronation.

She was pictured leading a procession of armed forces personnel behind to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage on horseback as they left Westminster Abbey and returned to Buckingham Palace.

© Leon Neal Princess Anne speaks with residents at the Coronation street party

On Sunday, she made a surprise appearance at a coronation street party in Swindon.

Princess Anne visited a Big Lunch street party in Belmont Crescent, near Old Town, alongside her husband, and spoke to the people who organised the event as well as dozens of attendees.

© Leon Neal Princess Anne presents a young girl with a commemorative tin of old coins as she visits a Coronation street party in Swindon

And while she didn’t attend the coronation concert on Sunday night, she was back in action once again on Monday as she joined a major celebration of volunteering at Gloucester Cathedral.

Monday was the day of The Big Help Out, which saw people volunteering with charities and local groups to show their support for community work.

© WPA Pool Prince Louis took part in his first royal engagement on Monday

The Prince and Princess of Wales – and their three children – took part, with little Louis marking his very first royal engagement.

Anne, meanwhile, met volunteers from Gloucestershire at the cathedral to recognise the work they do.

Volunteer Mandy Bishop said it was an honour to meet the Princess Royal. "For Princess Anne to be here and acknowledge us and what we do - it is a feeling I can never describe," she said.

© WPA Pool The Prince & Princess of Wales were joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were happy to help out