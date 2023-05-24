Queen Rania sparks big reaction with gorgeous new wedding video

The countdown is well and truly on ahead of Prince Hussein of Jordan's wedding.

On Monday, Queen Rania hosted a henna party for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Rajwa Al Saif.

The proud queen shared a series of beautiful snapshots from the happy celebration.

And now she has posted a gorgeous video featuring highlights from the evening event, which was held at the Royal Hashemite Court’s Madareb Bani Hashem – watch the clip below…

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, is Rania’s eldest child and the heir to his father King Abdullah’s throne. He will marry his longterm love Rajwa, a Saudi architect, on 1 June in a beautiful ceremony at the Zahran Palace in Amman.

His nuptials will come less than three months after the marriage of his younger sister, Princess Iman, who tied the knot with Jameel Alexander "Jimmy" Thermiótis on 12 March.

© Royal Hashemite Court Rajwa wore a bespoke dress and veil from Saudi brand HONAYDA by Honayda Serafi

For her henna night, bride Rajwa looked incredible in an opulent gown and veil that was nothing short of magnificent. The glamorous, intricately detailed white custom design took approximately 1,100 hours to create.

It was created by Saudi designer Honayda that was adorned with secret messages and honoured both her home country of Saudi Arabia and Prince Hussein's Jordanian culture.

Rajwa at her henna party ahead of her wedding

Mother of the groom Rania, meanwhile, stunned in a powder blue custom gown by Saiid Kobeisy. The dress boasted tonal vertical embellishments, elegant floaty sleeves and a flattering wraparound waist adornment.

The queen gave an incredibly moving speech at the henna party as she paid tribute to Rajwa and her son.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania made a speech during the party, which took place at the Royal Hashemite Court's Madareb Bani Hashem

Welcoming her guests, Queen Rania said, “I’m so happy that you could all be here to celebrate with us. Today is a special day for us, and to our entire Jordanian family: Our joy is one and the same… near or far, you are all in our hearts today.”

She explained that like any mother, she had always dreamed of Crown Prince Al Hussein’s wedding. “Al Hussein is your son as much as he is mine – you are his family and this is your celebration,” she added.

Rania paid a loving tribute to her future daughter-in-law

The queen described Rajwa as “the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be”, adding that she is as precious to her as her daughters Princesses Iman and Salma.

“I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him,” Rania reflected, before wishing the couple a blessed and happy future. “May you always be each other’s source of happiness and support,” she said.

© Photo: Instagram Rania and Abdullah share four children together

The guest list for the upcoming wedding is esteemed with a large number of royals from around the world expected to attend.

Among those who have confirmed their attendance are Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Princess Hisakoa and Princess Tsuguko of Japan.

It’s not yet known if any of the British royals will be attendance, however, the Prince of Wales and the Crown Prince are known to be friends with Hussein hosting William during a tour of the Middle East in 2018.