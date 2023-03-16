Queen Rania praises Princess Kate in resurfaced interview The Jordanian royal spoke fondly of Kate

Queen Rania of Jordan had nothing but praise for the Princess of Wales in a resurfaced video clip from last year.

Rania, who married King Abdullah in 1993, spoke fondly of Kate after flying to the UK in September to attend the late Queen's funeral.

Rania and Abdullah have been married since 1993

The two ladies have much in common; Kate, too, will one day become Queen when her husband ascends the throne; and both are mothers with a passion for children’s welfare.

Rania, 52, was asked about the Princess during an interview with CNN – see what she had to say in the video below.

WATCH: Queen Rania praises Princess Kate in resurfaced video

It's been a big week for the Jordanian royal family. On Sunday, Rania and Abdullah’s eldest daughter, Princess Iman, married her long-term love Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a fairytale ceremony in Jordan.

The proud mother-of-the-bride later shared a beautiful video showing unseen moments from the wedding day and paid a loving tribute to Iman.

"My dear Iman, it’s not goodbye when you’re always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you,” she wrote.

Princess Iman looked breathtakingly beautiful on her wedding day. She chose an opulent lace-trimmed wedding dress complete with a high neckline, long sleeves and lots of gorgeous lace detailing.

The ceremony was broadcast live via Jordan TV News – much to the delight of royal fans. But over on Twitter there was confusion over the bride's appearance.

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

Iman's wedding is the first of two big family celebrations this year.

On 1 June, her older brother will marry Rajwa Al Saif, a Saudi architect and the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif. The couple's engagement was announced by the Royal Court on 17 August.

