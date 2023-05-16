Royal lets slip dress code at Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's Jordan wedding

Prince Hussein and Rajwa will be married on 1 June

The countdown is on until Jordan celebrates its second royal wedding of the year.

On 1 June, Crown Prince Hussein will marry Rajwa Al Saif a the Zahran Palace in Amman.

The groom is the eldest son and heir of King Abdullah and Queen Rania. His nuptials come less than three months after the marriage of his younger sister, Princess Iman.

The guest list for the wedding is esteemed with a large number of royals from around the world expected to attend.

Among those who have confirmed their attendance are Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Princess Hisakoa and Princess Tsuguko of Japan.

And now another royal has revealed that they will also be there to witness the marriage – and they let slip the dress code on the day.

The Queen of Malaysia, Queen Azizah, told The Royal Watcher that both she and the King will travel for the wedding ceremony.

She also denied reports it is a white tie event, revealing guests have been asked to wear black tie, long dresses - but no tiaras.

It’s not yet known if any of the British royals will be attendance, however, the Prince of Wales and the Crown Prince are known to be friends with Hussein hosting William during a tour of the Middle East in 2018.

Hussein invited the Prince to his home so that the dad-of-three could watch England play in the 2018 World Cup; the British royal had missed the live game due to prior engagements, but the pair watched a taped recording.

William also shares a close bond with Hussein's mother, Queen Rania, as she is a council member for the Earthshot Prize.

Hussein’s engagement to Rajwa was announced in August last year, with the proposal taking place at the home of Rajwa's father in Riyadh, with members of both families were in attendance.

Queen Rania was delighted by the news, taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the newly engaged couple.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," she wrote, later adding: "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both."