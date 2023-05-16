Princess Charlotte shares sweet moment with 'papa' Prince William - watch

Princess Charlotte and Prince William shared the sweetest father and daughter moment during their visit to a local scout hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out in early May - did you spot it?

During their time at the scout hut, Charlotte and her two brothers George and Louis had fun with their parents as they used bow and arrows and made s’mores - as well as enjoying making prints of their hands on the wall.

In the sweet clip, which has since gone viral on TikTok, William’s only daughter was clearly keen to get her dad involved in the painting fun, and can be heard asking to paint his hand, calling him 'papa'. Aw! The Prince of Wales was enjoying himself just as much, selecting the colour blue for Charlotte’s artistic creation.

WATCH: TikTok video shows William spending time with Charlotte

Royal watchers were loving the sweet moment, with one writing: "He was clearly talking to someone and stopped right when Charlotte called for her dad. That’s so precious." Another person added: "William calls Charles pa, while Charlotte calls William papa."

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte tested out her archery skills

A third person added: "They are the cutest father and daughter duo."

During their visit, Charlotte’s little brother Prince Louis, five, also delighted royal fans as he took on an archery challenge, went gardening with William and sweetly thanked a helper for making him a s’more. Meanwhile, people were also amused to spot Charlotte dropping her s’more before swiftly picking it up and snacking on it again.

Discussing the cheeky moment, one person posted: "Love Louis, but did you see Charlotte do a 5-second rule on the snack she dropped lol," wrote one TikTok user, as another penned: "Notice how Charlotte eats the food that fell on the grass! I love seeing the royal family living a normal life."

© WPA Pool The Prince & Princess of Wales are joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts

Scout leader Simon Carter later opened up to HELLO! about the royal visit, explaining: "Generally they had a really, really relaxed time, which was probably what was needed after the last few days [following the King’s coronation]."

When asked how Louis had seemed on his first official engagement, he added: "He was really excited. They all got presented with a Big Help Out badge at the end, so they all got a Scouts scarf."

It has been a very busy time for the royal children since they watched their grandfather’s coronation in early May, just a few days after Charlotte celebrated her eighth birthday. While Charlotte and Louis attended the event with their parents, George stood alongside Camilla’s grandsons while acting as one of Charles’ pages for the historical event.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The trio were all praised for their perfect behaviour during the service, even though Louis briefly left proceedings for a pre-planned break mid-way through. Before the weekend of festivities came to a close, Charles issued a special coronation message, saying: "My wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

© Getty Prince George and King Charles watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible. To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one."

Princess Charlotte and Prince William's sweetest moments...

© Getty Princess Charlotte teased by dad Prince William

© BBC Princess Charlotte pointed out Prince William as he took to the stage

© Getty The youngster takes after her father

© Anwar Hussein Prince William and Kate with Princess Charlotte shortly after she was born

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Charlotte waving to the camera before meeting baby brother

© Photo: Getty Images William taking Charlotte to school

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.