Watch: Princess Charlotte's sneaky blink-and-you-miss-it behaviour at royal engagement has fans in stitches

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter knows the five-second rule!

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a highly-anticipated appearance together on Monday as they volunteered at a local scout hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out - a voluntary initiative to help make a difference in local communities.

Prince William and Princess Kate called on some very special helpers on the day, bringing along their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis, who marked his first royal engagement.

Five-year-old Prince Louis delighted royal fans as he took on an archery challenge, got gardening with his father and went weak at the knees after tasting a deliciously chocolatey s'more. Despite Louis' charm, it was Princess Charlotte's sneaky behaviour in one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment of the royal children captured on camera that has left TikTok users in stitches. Can you spot it in the clip below?

WATCH: Princess Charlotte drops her s'more at royal engagement

HELLO! shared a video on TikTok of the Wales children tucking into freshly toasted marshmallows during the Big Help Out.

In the clip that has gained over seven million views since being posted, fans were quick to notice eight-year-old Charlotte dropping her biscuity treat in the background of the video.

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte helps stain some wood at the scout hut

Unbothered by the outdoors, Princess Charlotte looks around before quickly bending down to pick up her s'more, which she then proceeds to put in her mouth. We've all been there!

Noticing the moment in the video, fans were quick to comment on Princess Charlotte's "relatable" antics.

"Love Louis, but did you see Charlotte do a 5-second rule on the snack she dropped lol," wrote one TikTok user, as another penned: "Notice how Charlotte eats the food that fell on the grass! I love seeing the royal family living a normal life."

"Princess Charlotte eating her food off the floor is hilarious," added another, while a fourth fan quipped: "In scouts, we'd call that 'extra protein'."

Scout leader Simon Carter later told HELLO! that the family had driven themselves to Slough and noted: "Generally they had a really, really relaxed time, which was probably what was needed after the last few days."

When asked how Louis had seemed on his first engagement, he added: "He was really excited. They all got presented with a Big Help Out badge at the end, so they all got a Scouts scarf."

Best photos of the Wales family at the Big Help Out

© getty Princess Charlotte of Wales at the Big Help Out

© WPA Pool Prince Louis also tried his hand at archery during his first-ever royal engagement

© WPA Pool The Prince & Princess of Wales are joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts

© WPA Pool Prince Louis even had a chance to sit on his dad Prince William's lap as the royal drove an excavator

© WPA Pool Prince Louis eats marshmallows with mum Princess Kate

© DANIEL LEAL Prince Louis took control of a wheelbarrow as he helped his mother take part in the Big Help Out during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough

