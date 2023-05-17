King Charles and Queen Camilla step out for first joint outing since coronation

The King and Queen were crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May

The King and Queen stepped out for their first joint engagement since the coronation. Their Majesties visited Covent Garden on Wednesday, where they met members of the local community, businesses, market traders and arts organisations.

Charles, 74, wore a navy suit, while his wife, Camilla, looked elegant in an aqua dress for the outing.

Their first stop was St Paul's Church, known as the Actors' Church, to mark its 390th anniversary.

The King and Queen then visited the Covent Garden Apple Market to meet local market traders specialising in British arts and crafts, as well as local restaurateurs.

The pair's final stop was the Royal Opera House, which houses The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Orchestra of Royal Opera House. As Prince of Wales, His Majesty became patron of The Royal Opera in 1975, President of The Royal Ballet in 2003 and Patron of the Royal Opera House in 2009.

© Getty The King and Queen speak to the vicar at the Actors' Church

© Getty Queen Camilla greets school children outside the church

© Getty The King and Queen made their joint appearance since the coronation

Later today, Charles will meet Prince's Trust Award 2023 winners and celebrity ambassadors, including Holly Willoughby, at Buckingham Palace.

This Morning presenter, Holly, who left Wednesday's show early, said: "I put my posh dress on today because later on this afternoon I am heading to Buckingham Palace and there the King will be, and we get to introduce the award winners to the King so he can say well done, which is all quite exciting isn’t it?"

The King and Queen's joint coronation took place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey, and the pair were crowned during the ceremony.

Following the service, the newly crowned King and Queen travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, with members of the royal family in the carriage procession behind.

WATCH: The coronation weekend in 60 seconds

Upon arrival at the palace, Charles and Camilla received a royal salute from the military on parade in the gardens.

The day ended with the royals watching the flypast from the palace balcony, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty The coronation took place inside Westminster Abbey on 6 May

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

© Getty The King and Queen surrounded by their families

On Sunday 7 May, the King and Queen watched the star-studded coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with Prince William paying tribute to his "Pa" in a touching speech.

Buckingham Palace released six official portraits taken by Hugo Burnand following the coronation weekend, including one showing Charles with his heirs, Prince William and Prince George.

© Hugo Burnand The King pictured with his heirs, Prince William and Prince George, in the official portraits

© Hugo Burnand The King and Queen pictured in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace

The senior working royals also attended a number of Big Lunch and Big Help Out events, with William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis helping a Scout group in Slough during a very hands-on engagement.

Following their joint coronation, Charles and Camilla have been spending time at the King's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with the monarch pictured driving to church last Sunday.

