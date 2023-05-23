King Charles is identical to late Prince Philip in latest photo

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out to attend the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, and royal fans have noticed something striking about one of the latest photos of the monarch.

The royal couple were greeted by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Keith Weed, upon arrival at the event.

The King, wearing a blue suit and a patterned tie, was pictured clasping his hands together as he was given a tour of some of the gardens – a mannerism that very much reminded some royal watchers of Charles's late father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

© Getty Royal fans spotted a striking resemblance between the King and his late father in this photo

"This photo threw me for a second. How much does King Charles look like his father here..." one commented on Twitter.

"King Charles looks like his Dad in this photo," another agreed.

"I can't get over how Kong Charles 3rd looks so much like his late father, bless him," a third added.

© Getty Prince Philip passed away in 2021

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle in April 2021, just months before his 100th birthday.

Charles carried out his late parents' wishes when he made his younger brother, Prince Edward, the former Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Edinburgh on his 59th birthday in March.

Edward's son, James, Viscount Severn, is now the Earl of Wessex.

© Getty King Charles talks with Josie Maughton (L) and Jane Porter (R) in The Choose Love Garden

The King and Queen were given a tour of the gardens at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday night, and were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

The monarch, 74, appeared to be after some gardening advice, as he was looking to fill a patch in his garden at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, after rabbits took a liking to some of his plants.

When he stopped at designer Jane Porter's garden Choose Love, a lavender sage plant – salvia lavandulifolia – with delicate purple flowers caught his eye.

The designer created the garden for the Choose Love charity, which supports asylum seekers across the globe, and featured plants like old variety of roses from the Middle East or irises from north Africa that those seeking sanctuary would recognise.

She added: "He was really interested in one of the plants we’ve got because at Highgrove something’s being eaten by rabbits and he wants to replace it.

"I love that, that's brilliant, he's such a keen gardener. I'm sure he would have his eye out for all sorts of things – he was very knowledgeable about everything in the garden."

© Getty Queen Camilla enjoys a swing bench

Meanwhile, as the Queen admired a garden swing in the Hamptons Mediterranean Gardens, designed by Filippo Dester, she received some encouragement and was told: "You're welcome to have a try of the swing if you want."

The Queen quickly accepted and once she sat down joked: "I might stay here."

Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales joined school pupils for the first ever Children's Picnic at the Show.

© Getty The Princess of Wales at the children's picnic

© Getty Kate wore a pink ME+EM dress

© Getty Kate toured the gardens with the children

