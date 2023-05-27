King Charles' incredible tribute to Tina Turner will bring you to tears

Tina Turner's death on 24 May has affected millions of people all over the world – and that appears to include King Charles also.

Following her passing at the age of 83, Charles seemingly approved a fitting tribute to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. On Friday, in the forecourt of one of his London residences, Buckingham Palace, one of Tina's biggest hits, The Best, was played in her honour.

WATCH: Tina Turner dies aged 83 after 'long illness'

The Welsh Guards Band alongside the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums played a rendition of the iconic song during the Changing of the Guard, a ceremony where The King's Guard hands over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace to the New Guard.

Videos of the moment were shared across social media, and Tina's fans were touched by the thoughtful gesture, with one writing: "This is fab! I love our crazy country." A second said: "Class act! What a lovely tribute to the Queen of Rock n Roll!" A third added: "Absolutely love this! Thank you."

Tina died on Wednesday of natural causes after battling a long illness, compounded by a bout of intestinal cancer, high blood pressure, and a kidney transplant. Her spokesperson confirmed her death on social media and revealed she died at her home in Switzerland after battling "a long illness".

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," it read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

© Getty Images Tina Turner died aged 83 on 24 May

Several celebrities have since also paid tribute to the legendary musician, including Angela Bassett, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Mick Jagger, Sir Rod Stewart, and more.

The singer, real name Anna Mae Bullock, was known for leading the movement of women into rock and roll throughout the 1960s and '80s, thanks to hits like Private Dancer, The Best, What's Love Got to Do with It, and more.

She came to prominence as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue with her first husband Ike Turner, first performing for Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm under the name Little Ann.

Eventually, she and Ike were married in 1962 and became a formidable live act as a duo, releasing a string of hits such as River Deep – Mountain High, Nutbush City Limits, and Proud Mary.

© Getty Images Tina was one of the best-selling recording artists of all time

Their highly-publicized relationship proved to be abusive – and after years of physical and verbal assaults at Ike's hands, Tina left him without a penny to her name.

The group disbanded in 1976 and they divorced in 1978. In the 1980s, a solo Tina entered the stratospheric peak of her career, launching what is considered to be one of the greatest musical comebacks with a string of hit songs, albums, and tours.

© Getty Tina found fame with her ex-husband, Ike Turner

Her life was the subject of the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It, featuring an Oscar-nominated performance from Angela Bassett, and the award-winning Broadway jukebox musical Tina.

She is survived by her second husband, Erwin Bach, a German music executive who she married in 2013 (and started dating in 1986), and two of her four children, having adopted both of Ike's babies when they were married. Craig died in 2018, while Ronnie passed away in 2022 aged 62.

© Getty Images Tina Turner with husband Erwin Bach in 2018

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.