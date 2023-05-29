Will Lady Louise Windsor take on royal duties after university?

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, currently attends the University of Andrews

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has just completed the first year of her university studies.

The 19-year-old is an undergraduate at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she is studying English.

Lady Louise has not spoken about her future plans publicly, but many royal watchers have remarked that they would love to see the youngster carry out official duties in future.

"I'd love to see Lady Louise working for the family if that's what she wants," one social media user said.

"Her Uncle Charles needs to make Lady Louise a working royal. She is poised, smart and elegant!" another agreed.

"I hope Lady Louise and her brother decide to be working Royals after uni," a third wrote.

Lady Louise has a younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, 15. The siblings have grown up out of the public eye, but have attended major royal events, such as Trooping the Colour, the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

So, will Lady Louise and James become working royals after completing their education?

Speaking about her children's future plans, Sophie said in an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, saying: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

As well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra are all full-time working members of the royal family.

If Lady Louise does not decide to take up royal duties, a bright future could await her in the sports sphere.

Following in the footsteps of her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise is an accomplished carriage driver and recently competed at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. See her proud parents, Edward and Sophie, react in the video below…

She would join a long line of royal equestrians, including the Princess Royal and Zara Tindall, who have both competed at the Olympics.

Does Lady Louise Windsor have a title?

While her parents and brother James's titles were changed in March, Lady Louise's styling has remained the same.

Courtesy titles are only used by the peer's eldest living son, and the eldest son's eldest living son, and so forth. Other descendants are not permitted to use the peer's subsidiary titles.

As a daughter of an Earl, Louise has been styled as Lady since her birth in 2003.

Similarly, this is why the daughters of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, are Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza, Lady Lara and Lady Charlotte. Meanwhile, his eldest son is Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

