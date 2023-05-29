Zara Tindall jumped into the DJ booth as she showcased her dance moves during her glamorous weekend in Monaco with husband Mike.

In an Instagram video shared by best friend and TV presenter, Natalie Pinkham, the equestrian, 42, was spotted taking a turn on the decks as her fellow guests on the yacht danced and clapped to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us.

Zara, who looked effortlessly chic in a blue striped shirt dress and sunglasses, threw her arms in the air and danced as the DJ cheered. Watch the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Zara Tindall dances in behind-the-scenes video from glamorous Monaco trip

It comes after Zara and Mike were pictured among the high-profile attendees at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, with the couple posing for a sweet snap together on the grid in Monte-Carlo.

Princess Anne's only daughter looked lovely in a floral lemon Zimmermann dress, while former rugby star Mike matched his wife in a yellow shirt.

© Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall pose for a photo on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

The pair, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in July, are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, four, and two-year-old Lucas.

Earlier this month, Mike and Zara were seen enjoying themselves at King Charles's coronation castle at Windsor Castle, which prompted a big reaction from royal watchers on social media.

Sportsman Mike spoke about the star-studded night on the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, which he hosts alongside Alex Payne and James Haskell.

"You can't hear Lionel Richie sing 'All Night Long' and not get up and dance," he said.

"The worst thing was, with everything else, where you're going, 'Yeah I'll get up and dance to this,' and I was like 'Is the King not going to stand up?' because it takes a brave man to go out there [and do that]."

© Getty The couple at the coronation concert

© Getty The duo danced up a storm

Musing on his energetic dance moves, he added: "I broke my flag; I was that enthusiastic. I did think at one point, 'I really want to dance right now… rip my trousers off… we knew that Kermit was coming at some point, and I was like, 'Could I dance with Kermit the frog?'… I enjoyed myself."

He added: "It was phenomenal. It was an incredible weekend, and I thought the King was on point to a T and I think you could see how much he was concentrating and the emotion that was going into everything."

© Shutterstock Mike and Zara leaving Westminster Abbey following King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

© Getty Zara wore a powder blue dress by Laura Green and Princess Anne's brooch

Mike and Zara were also among the King's family members to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, with the pair seated behind Zara's cousin, Prince Harry.

