Sarah Ferguson shares uplifting message ahead of birth of Princess Eugenie's second child

Sarah, Duchess of York shared some uplifting advice as she marked the end of an important awareness campaign on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old author shared a gorgeous shot of herself on Instagram smiling at the camera, with one hand resting under her chin and wearing a camel leather dress.

She wrote: "As #mentalhealthawarenessmonth draws to a close, it is important to always remember the importance of play and to be gentler & kinder to ourselves and to others. I have worked for my mental health all my life. Self love is an ongoing journey, for me one that has been made highly public through my lows and my highs. My biggest takeaways? Kindness always wins. Choose kindness for yourself and others. Remember to play. And whatever it is you might be going through, know that you are never alone."

Many of her followers agreed with her sentiments, with one commenting: "Beautifully said. So true."

Another agreed, writing: "Those are beautiful words to live by!" A third added: "Beautiful. Words from your heart, expressed with the love and wisdom born of your journey. Grace."

Sarah's message comes just days before her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, is expected to give birth to her second child.

The Princess, 33, was spotted out in west London with her husband of nearly five years, Jack Brooksbank, last week.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are already parents to two-year-old August

While Eugenie only stated in her pregnancy announcement back in January that "there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Sarah recently let slip her daughter's due date.

The Duchess spoke about Eugenie and Jack's impending arrival in a new interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV.

Asked about the baby and when the public might get their first glimpse, Sarah replied: "Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

GALLERY: 25 photos that prove Princess Kate has the best bond with her in-laws

MORE: The sweet connection between Princess Lilibet and Eugenie's second child revealed

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie announced her second pregnancy in January

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Sarah joined her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie at the coronation concert

Sarah is a grandmother to Eugenie and Jack's two-year-old son, August, as well as Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's one-year-old daughter, Sienna.

The Duchess regularly speaks about what life is like as granny to little August and Sienna, and what her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie are like as mothers.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Sarah's grandchildren, Sienna and August

See what Sarah had to say as she appeared at The 92nd Street Y in New York in March to speak about her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals granddaughter Sienna's sweet nickname

The Duchess resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her former husband, the Duke of York, with whom she has remained on good terms since their divorce in 1996.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.