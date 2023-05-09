Princess Eugenie shares sweet snap with Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice after 'fun' weekend

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the coronation concert as she reflected on a "fun" weekend following her uncle King Charles's coronation.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old royal was joined by her big sister, Princess Beatrice, 34, as the siblings attended a Big Lunch street party in Chalfont St Giles in southeast Buckinghamshire on Sunday.

Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with husband, Jack Brooksbank, dressed her baby bump in a puff-sleeved monochrome Gabriela Hearst dress for the festivities.

She shared a series of snaps from the weekend's events on her personal Instagram account, including a sweet picture with Beatrice and their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, before they took their seats at the star-studded bash at Windsor Castle.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie pose for a snap before the coronation concert

The trio, who call themselves "the Tripod," sported glamorous attire for the concert, with Eugenie updating her makeup look for the night with smoky eye makeup and pink lip gloss.

"Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen," Eugenie wrote in the caption.

She added: "The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky. #coronation."

Meanwhile, mum-of-one Beatrice swapped her Alexander McQueen blazer and floral skirt from the street party for a burgundy ruffled dress by Alaia.

Author Sarah, 63, who missed out on an invite to the coronation ceremony, opted for a Gucci ensemble with a cinched waist belt and a red printed skirt.

© Getty Eugenie and Beatrice were happy to take selfies with guests at the street party

© Getty The royal seemed to be having a fabulous time mingling with the crowds

Beatrice and Eugenie were pictured mingling with guests at the street party and stopped to thank volunteers from All Together Community, which provided food for those in need during the lockdown.

When asked how she was feeling, Eugenie joked: "A bit pregnant – I can get people out of the way with my bump."

© Getty Princess Eugenie looked stunning in navy blue for the coronation service

© Getty Eugenie and husband Jack will welcome their second child in the coming months

Eugenie and Jack, who are parents to two-year-old August, announced they were expecting their second child in an adorable Instagram post back in January.

The announcement included a sweet photo of little August kissing his mum's growing baby bump, which Eugenie captioned: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

© Getty Princess Beatrice opted for hot pink dress for the coronation service

© Getty Eugenie and Jack joked with Prince Harry at the ceremony

Given their young age, August and his cousin, Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, who turns two in September, did not attend the coronation celebrations over the weekend.

Eugenie looked elegant in a navy blue ensemble by Fendi with jewels from Garrard as she attended the King and Queen's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

© Getty The royal sisters arrived with their cousin, Prince Harry

Meanwhile, Beatrice opted for a puff-sleeve hot pink Beulah London dress with a metallic headband and Garrard earrings.

The Princesses and their husbands arrived at the service alongside the Duke of Sussex, who flew to London from California for his father's coronation.

