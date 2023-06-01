The incredible nod to the late Queen and Prince Philip at Prince Hussein's royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif will marry on June 1 surrounded by royals from all over the world

The Jordan royals and the British royal family have enjoyed a warm relationship through the years - and most recently, Prince William has forged a strong alliance with Crown Prince Hussein.

The bond between the royal friends was confirmed this week as the Prince and Princess of Wales flew to Jordan during their children's half-term holiday to attend the royal wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif.

Also, the bride and groom will pay a beautiful tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on their big day. They will use a Range Rover that was specially customized for the British royals' official visit to Jordan in 1984.

The car, which was customised by company Wood & Pickett, was used by His Majesty the late King Hussein to drive the Queen and Prince Philip to Petra and other locations in the south of Jordan.

On their wedding day, the newlyweds will use the vehicle to travel from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace.

The Range Rover, however, has undergone a transformation ahead of the royal wedding. It has taken on the name of "Sheer Rover," and has been elongated and a cut off roof has been added. New white leather upholstery has also been installed, including four individual "Recaro" electric seats.

The car was entered into the Royal Automobile Museum in 2003, where it has remained until it was recommissioned for duty for the Crown Prince's wedding. It was mechanically and cosmetically rejuvenated in Jordan, with a repaint and redesign of the side windows and roof area to allow for better viewing. The passengers' compartment has also been armoured.

