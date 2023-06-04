Prince Harry set to arrive in the UK on Sunday

The Duke of Sussex will be testifying in London on Tuesday

Prince Harry is set to be the first royal in more than 20 years to testify in court on Tuesday, as his case against Mirror Group Newspapers continues.

However, the father-of-two will be in attendance from Monday, meaning he will need to travel to the UK beforehand.

Given the speed with which he returned to California following the King and Queen Consort's coronation on 6 May, and considering the fact that it is his daughter Princess Lilibet's second birthday on Sunday, it's likely that Harry will choose to spend time with his family before heading to London.

WATCH: Princess Lilibet crawls in the grass at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's dreamy mansion

The royal missed most of his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday last month due to the coronation, and headed home as soon as the ceremony was over, not staying on to enjoy any of the celebrations or the next day's concert.

© Getty Prince Harry attended the coronation on 6 May

What is Prince Harry's court case?

The case has been brought against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) by the Prince and other high-profile figures over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking. Harry is one of four representative claimants whose cases have been selected for trial.

© Getty Prince Harry departing the Royal Courts of Justice in March

The others are Coronation Street actors Michael Turner and Nikki Sanderson and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman.

© Getty Harry and Meghan in 2022

It will mark the first time in more than two decades that a member of the royal family has testified since Harry's aunt, Princess Anne, who had to appear in court back in 2002, when she pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her pet dog Dotty, an English Bull Terrier, bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne was the last royal to testify in court

How will Harry and Meghan celebrate Lilibet's birthday?

We imagine the family will enjoy a private celebration at their secluded Montecito home, with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, likely to be in attendance.

© Netflix Prince Harry seen lighting the candle on his daughter's first birthday cake

The Duke and Duchess revealed the imminent arrival of their second baby on Valentine's Day 2021, releasing two special photographs taken by Meghan's close friend, Misan Harriman.

© Netflix During their UK stay last year, the couple took family photos

Photographer Misan reminisced about the special announcement earlier this year, resharing the snaps and writing: "Two years ago today, I helped my friends announce some wonderful news."

READ: King Charles to miss reunion with Prince Harry again during retreat?

The images, which were taken over Zoom, show Meghan cradling her baby bump, with her head in her husband's lap. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with the Sussexes announcing their daughter's arrival two days after her birth.

The couple's pregnancy announcement

In his memoir Spare, which was released in January 2023, Harry described the moment he helped to bring his daughter into the world.

© Getty The couple at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

He wrote: "I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I'd seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn't see anything.

© Getty Meghan and Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020

"I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don't be, don't be, all will be well. I'll keep you safe."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.