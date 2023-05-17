Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for major celebrations with their children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned heads as they made their first public appearance together since the coronation of King Charles on Tuesday.

The couple were all smiles as they attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan received a top award. They also made headlines for their very unusual arrival…

© Kevin Mazur Meghan and Harry pose together ahead of Tuesday's ceremony

And the celebrations aren’t stopping there!

This week, Harry and Meghan will mark a very special milestone – their five-year wedding anniversary. Relive a very special moment between Meghan and King Charles on their wedding day in the video below...

The couple tied the knot on Saturday 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Much has happened in that time; Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals and now live together in Montecito, California.

Of course, they have also become parents to Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, who will be two in June.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in St George's Chapel, Windsor

Harry and Meghan are expected to celebrate in private as usual – no doubt with their two children.

The family enjoy nothing more than spending time together at their expansive property, from feeding their chickens, to swimming together in their outdoor pool, and taking long walks.

© Instagram Harry and Meghan live in Montecito with their children, Archie and Lilibet

Photographs taken from former listings of their home when it was on the market show that it is fully kitted out with play equipment from Archie and Lilibet, inclduing two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

While the family are firmly settled in the home now, it could have been a very different story. Meghan has previously explained that while they loved the appearance of their mansion when they were house hunting, they almost didn't go and view it as it was out of their budget at the time.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Princess Lilibet on her first birthday

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan said: "We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good."

But the property sold them at first sight, and they got together the down payment and took out a mortgage to afford the spectacular home.