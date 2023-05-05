Happy birthday Prince Archie! Prince Harry's son's year ahead in California

Harry and Meghan's son Archie turns four on 6 May when his grandfather Charles is crowned King

A very happy fourth birthday to Prince Archie, son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Adorable Archie shares his special day with another important royal event on 6 May – his grandfather King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.

However, we know that Archie will spend his birthday with his mother Meghan and sister, Princess Lilibet, in California where they live, while his father attends the coronation.

WATCH: Archie gives his mother a bunch of flowers in adorable video

When does Prince Archie start school?

In England, turning four is a significant moment as it marks the beginning of a child's school life.

Children begin compulsory full-time education in September after their fourth birthday, so if Archie was living in England as he did previously, he would start in reception class this September.

MORE: 5 times Prince Archie looked just like his royal dad Prince Harry

© Photo: Netflix Cute Archie in the bath!

In California, school starts at a later age for children. From age five, kids may enter kindergarten class at elementary school, although full time school is not compulsory until they turn six.

We know that Archie currently attends a pre-school near his home in Montecito, therefore it's likely the royal tot will continue going there for the next year until he turns five and is ready for kindergarten.

© Netflix Meghan reads with her son Archie

In August 2022, Meghan spoke with The Cut about her family life, with the writer, Allison P. Davis, accompanying the royal mother to collect Archie from his preschool.

Allison observed how Archie was excited to see his mother at pick up time, repeating "Momma, Momma, Momma", then they greeted each other with a big hug. She also revealed that Archie is ready for full days at his preschool, citing an update letter from his teacher.

MORE: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's little-known five American cousins

Princess Lilibet's birthday and summer plans

As for the rest of the year, Archie's sister Lilibet turns two on 4 June so there are bound to be more celebrations for her special day.

The siblings are in for a fun-packed summer in the family's sprawling mansion.

Archie and Lilibet have a beautiful garden to play in

The lucky children have a seven-acre garden to play in complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall. They also have a swimming pool – perfect for cooling off in that California heat – and their own chickens, which Archie loves to feed with his parents.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have an idyllic garden

The Sussex kids even have a farm next door with animals to visit.

Harry and Meghan previously revealed to Oprah Winfrey that they have formed a very close bond with their neighbour Victoria Jackson, who owns a vast ranch populated by farm animals in Santa Barbara.

Meghan revealed that Archie and Lilibet have enjoyed spending time there, telling The Cut that "the kids have been over to pet Jackson’s mini-pigs."

Archie's fourth birthday falls on the coronation

How the Sussexes spend time as a family

Archie also enjoys bike rides in the local area with his father – in fact, in their recent Netflix docuseries, we saw very sweet moment where Harry strapped Archie in a seat on the back of his bike, and they sped into the vast driveway of their home.

The family like to spend time at the nearby beach together where they walk their dogs, so we expect Archie to have a few beach days this summer.

Archie having fun on the beach in California

Back in 2021 when Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey, we saw a rare clip of Archie running along the beach, holding a stick and going through his dad's legs as all children love to do!

Harry told Oprah how he, Meghan and Archie love the outdoor lifestyle in LA, where they "go down to the beach which is so close".

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage in England before they moved

The Invictus Games and Christmas 2023

In September, Harry's Invictus Games takes place in Germany, so it's likely both he and Meghan will travel to the event together as they have in previous years and leave their two children at home in California with their grandmother Doria Ragland or perhaps a nanny.

The Sussexes spent Christmas 2022 at home in the US. We wonder if the family will do the same again this year or if a visit to see their English family is on the cards?

© Photo: Netflix Archie is currently sixth-in-line to the throne

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.