Sarah Ferguson reveals details of daughter Beatrice wearing York tiara for the first time

Sarah Ferguson has shared the hilarious details of when her daughter, Princess Beatrice, wore her tiara for the first time at the evening reception of the recent Jordanian royal wedding.

The Duchess of York wore the dazzling piece when she married her former husband, Prince Andrew, in 1986. The special heirloom was a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, and was described by Sarah as a "beautiful gift".

She added: "It's really precious to me. A lot of newspaper reports said 'Oh I'm surprised she hasn’t pulled it apart and flogged it.'"

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's wedding tiara

Sarah also revealed there was a slight mishap ahead of Beatrice's debut in the glittering accessory as the hairdresser mistakenly placed the tiara at the front of the Princess's head before Beatrice corrected it. "I think (the hairdresser) had been studying Disney princesses," the Duchess quipped.

It has been quite the week for the York family who have just welcomed their latest addition, baby Ernest George Ronnie, whom Princess Eugenie gave birth to last week. The newborn is the second child of Euengie and her husband Jack Brooksbank who are already the doting parents to their eldest son, August, two.

Sarah is every inch the adoring grandmother and in her latest podcast episode she revealed the newborn's name reduced her to tears. Talking on Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, she revealed: "It's a fabulous name." "He's a very seriously beautiful little boy," she said, adding she's a "doting gee-gee," using that phrase instead of grandmother.

In the full-length episode, Sarah went on say: "He's done very, very well." She added: "It's a fabulous name."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's newborn son, Ernest

Ronnie has been chosen as a middle name for Ernest, after Sarah's father Ronald, and the Duchess reveals it was "so moving" for the couple to do this. She added: "It made me cry."

Eugenie and Jack shared the sweet news of their little arrival with two adorable photos of the little one in a Moses basket. One of the sweet snaps showed their eldest son August cooing over his new baby brother.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

Alongside the images, were the words: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

The new podcast, which Sarah co-hosts with entrepreneur Sarah Jane Thomson, was announced last month and sees the pair discuss the "highs and lows of everyday life". In the first episode, the pair shared: "How we met, the meaning of friendship, some of our best misadventures, and a flavour of what’s to come - from inviting YOU to join the show with your own questions and dilemmas," as revealed by the Duchess on her Instagram account. And we cannot wait to hear more!

