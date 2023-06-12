Exclusive: Prince Harry cheers on inspirational athletes at the Warrior Games in San Diego

The Duke of Sussex showed unwavering support for wounded military members at the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games in San Diego.

Prince Harry made a heartfelt appearance at the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games in San Diego on Monday, where over 200 wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military members gathered for a display of extraordinary resilience and determination.

A Warrior Games representative exclusively confirmed to HELLO! that Prince Harry was at the Naval Air Station North Island to watch the games and engage with the athletes and their families.

He was spotted watching the seated volleyball competition and cheering on the players. (Harry, 38, resides with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet in Montecito, about 200 miles north of the games venue.)

The official Twitter account of the Army Recovery Capability Programme shared a poignant tweet capturing the Prince's presence at the Warrior Games.





The tweet, accompanied by a photo of Prince Harry engaging with participants, highlighted his dedication to the cause. The caption read: “When Prince Harry wants to sit with Team Army member Master Sgt Michael Haley and his parents at sitting volleyball!”

Now in its 13th year, the Warrior Games is a highly anticipated annual event that celebrates the indomitable spirit of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members from all branches of the U.S. military.

These athletes compete in adaptive sporting competitions, showcasing their remarkable skills and determination in a wide range of disciplines, including wheelchair basketball, cycling, archery, wheelchair rugby, seated volleyball, track and field, swimming, and more.

The games provide a platform for these individuals to showcase their resilience, athleticism, and unwavering commitment to overcoming obstacles. Each participant's journey is a testament to the power of the human spirit and serves as a source of inspiration to countless others facing their own challenges.

Prince Harry's attendance at the Warrior Games highlights his ongoing dedication to supporting military personnel and showcases his commitment to raising awareness about the importance of mental health and overall well-being within the armed forces.

Throughout the years, the Duke of Sussex has been a vocal advocate for mental health, particularly for veterans and active-duty service members.

As a veteran himself, Prince Harry has made it his mission to support and empower as many ex-military personnel as he can. In 2014, he established the Invictus Games, providing a platform for injured service members to compete in various sports.

Additionally, in 2015, he launched the Walking with the Wounded project, which involved a group of British and American veterans embarking on a thousand-mile trek around the country.

One of Prince Harry's key goals is to raise awareness about the challenges faced by injured and sick service personnel and assist them in finding employment as they transition into civilian life.

Speaking at London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel, he emphasized the importance of continued support for servicemen and women, particularly during the process of transitioning to a new career. "As I make this transition myself, I'm determined to do all I can to help others," he said.

“People up and down the country will get to see firsthand the determination and resolve of those who have served, and in particular those who have been injured or suffer hidden wounds.”

