Why Princess Kate will mark a milestone at this year's Trooping

The royal family are gearing up for the King's birthday parade which is due to take place this weekend.
The annual event has now marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years. This year, the colour being trooped is the King's colour - 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.
The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade and finishes with an impressive Royal Air Force fly-past.
On his big day, King Charles will be supported by key members of the royal family. In line with last year's birthday parade, His Majesty will be joined by senior royals.
We can therefore expect to see the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and their kids, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Earl of Wessex.
Keep scrolling to discover the royal family's special roles at Trooping the Colour…
The Princess of Wales
This year is set to be a first for the Princess of Wales. It will mark her first Trooping the Colour since becoming the new Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband Prince William.
Princess Kate took the salute for the very first time as Colonel of the Irish Guards during a March visit to Mons Barracks to mark St Patrick's Day.
The mother-of-three will likely watch Trooping the Colour from the comfort of her ceremonial carriage, before joining the monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Princess Kate will be joined by her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla was appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards back in December 2022. This role was previously held by the Duke of York and has been vacant since he was stripped of his royal titles.
In January 2023, Her Majesty paid a special visit to the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at their barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.
We can expect to see Camilla riding in a carriage on the day of the King's birthday parade.
Prince William
During the display, the Prince of Wales will ride on horseback. He is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards – a role which he inherited from his father. On Saturday, William will be wearing a smart red military uniform complete with the traditional bearskin hat.
Princess Anne
As Colonel of the Blues and Royals, Princess Anne will don her full military uniform to attend her brother's birthday parade. We can expect to see her travelling on horseback, riding down The Mall towards the Horse Guards Parade.
Royals with military and naval connections have worn military dress on state occasions since the 19th century.