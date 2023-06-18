Exclusive: Peter Phillips revs up the romance with his girlfriend Lindsay Steven

Taking their seats at the heart of the royal family for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle last month, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Steven made the perfect couple.

In addition, HELLO! can exclusively reveal, Peter has not only found love with Lindsay, he also has an old passion back in his life after returning to work on the Formula 1 circuit. He is now head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment. It is a return to motorsport, where his career first started some 20 years ago, first at Jaguar Racing and then Williams F1.

© Getty Peter has found love with Lindsay

A friend of the King’s nephew tells HELLO!: "He is in a great place at the moment and could not be happier in either his private or personal life. Peter and Lindsay just look so natural and great together and are incredibly happy. They are both very private people, but the pictures of them at the Coronation Concert and those smiles just say it all.

The couple take their seats at the heart of the royal family for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

"Lindsay really is a breath of fresh air and it’s clear to see both Lindsay and Peter are loving life. On top of that, he has returned to the exciting world of F1," adds the friend. “It is a boy’s dream to be working in that environment.

"Peter has always been extremely close to Charles, both when he was the Prince of Wales and now the King. It means a lot to Peter that Lindsay was allowed to take her place in the royal box by his side for a very important part of the coronation weekend."

© Getty Lindsay wore hot pink as she enjoyed the concert with Peter

Father of two Peter, 45, and 42-year-old Lindsay, became close when both their marriages broke down and have been dating for nearly two years.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.