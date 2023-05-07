Peter Phillips' tween daughters Savannah and Isla look all grown up with flowing locks, phones and jewellery

King Charles' nephew Peter Phillips shares two children with his ex-wife, Autumn, and the doting dad treated his daughters to a fun evening at the coronation concert on Sunday.

His two girls, Savannah, 12 and Isla, 11, looked so grown up as they joined their family for the special occasion. In one photo, Peter's girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace, could be seen taking a photo of the proud dad with his arm around Savannah, who is so tall, with flowing long straight blonde hair.

WATCH: Isla Phillips has the most adorable reaction to seeing herself on screen

She wore a white top over a blue dress and accessorised with stylish earrings while her sister could be seen in a complementary blue outfit, with her hair in loose waves.

© Getty Savannah and Isla with their dad and his partner, Lindsay Wallace

The sisters both waved their British flags proudly in honour of their great-uncle, King Charles and at one point, Savannah was looking at a phone and then passing it to Peter, who smiled affectionately at her.

© Getty Lindsay took a snapshot of Savannah and Peter

While Peter and Autumn's daughters are largely growing up out of the public spotlight, Savannah and Isla have made appearances at big royal events such as Trooping the Colour and the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

© Getty Savannah sat alongside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Peter and Autumn, who were married for 12 years, finalised their divorce in June 2021 after announcing their separation the previous year.

© BBC Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also in attendance

HELLO! understands that despite reports at the time saying Autumn planned to return to Canada after the split, she has remained in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

© Getty Savannah could be seen holding a phone

While Autumn made her public debut with her new beau, Donal Mulryan, last March, Peter's girlfriend, Lindsay first joined him at the races last year.

Peter and his younger sister, Zara Tindall, are the Princess Royal's children, but they do not have royal titles. This is because when a member of the royal family has a child, the rules say that only the father may pass on his title, and the only princes and princesses in the family have fathers in the direct line of succession.

© Getty Prince William paid tribute to his father, the King, and the late Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday evening

Zara and Peter's father Captain Mark Phillips is not a member of the royal family, and he declined the offer of an earldom, so the children were not given titles from birth.

Princess Anne is reportedly a devoted grandmother to Peter and Zara's children. She is frequently photographed laughing and playing with her grandchildren at family gatherings, including the Badminton Horse Trials.

© Getty Peter is a doting dad

A friend of the Princess previously described her as a "fun-loving granny", telling the Daily Mail: "Anne loves to play games with them, the messier the better. Her influence on the little ones is clearly shown in the fact they're country girls who love getting filthy and mucking about."

It's certainly in keeping with Anne's down-to-earth nature. The late Queen's only daughter is renowned for her practical, 'I'm game' approach – a trait that has earned her huge praise and popularity amongst the public.

© Getty The sisters in 2022

She is said to be the one who encourages her grandchildren to push boundaries – such as jumping into swimming pools or picking especially tricky hiding places.

But she also loves reading to them and her granddaughters are believed to particularly enjoy her recitals of The Velveteen Rabbit, which Zara's cousins Prince William and Prince Harry read extracts of at her wedding to Mike in 2011.

