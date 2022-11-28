Is Peter Phillips married? Everything you need to know about Lindsay Wallace The royal's divorce was finalised in 2021

Peter Phillips has made several royal appearances alongside his partner Lindsay Wallace following his divorce from his ex-wife Autumn Kelly in 2021.

Princess Anne's son was the first of the late Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren to wed when he married Canadian management consultant Autumn in 2008. However, he is not the only member of the royal family to split from his ex, with the likes of King Charles marrying Queen Consort Camilla after the breakdown of his relationship with Princess Diana, and Princess Anne choosing to wed second husband Sir Timothy Laurence in Scotland.

But that's got royal fans wondering whether wedding bells could be on the cards for Phillip. Find out everything we know about his relationship with Lindsay…

How did Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace meet?

Lindsay has reportedly known the Phillips family for a long time, as she was a former school friend of Peter's sister Zara Tindall. They attended Gordonstoun school in Moray, Scotland together, and Zara is thought to have introduced Peter and Lindsay.

The daughter of an oil tycoon, 40, shares two children with her former husband and is thought to live in Scotland.

She made the trip down to the Royal Lodge in Windsor to join Peter to watch his nephew Lucas get baptised alongside his second cousin August, the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, in November 2021.

The couple met through Peter's sister Zara (pictured above at Wimbledon)

But it wasn't until several months later that the couple made their public debut as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. Peter and Lindsay attended the Epsom Derby together alongside The Princess Royal and Zara and Mike Tindall.

They have since made an appearance together at Wimbledon when the pair – dressed in a smart blue suit and a coordinating long lace short-sleeved dress – looked smitten as they walked around the grounds holding hands.

Is Peter Phillips married to Lindsay Wallace?

Peter has not spoken publicly about his plans to marry Lindsay, but it's possible that he may choose to follow his mother's lead and keep his new relationship more private.

Princess Anne married Peter and Zara's father Captain Mark Phillips in 1973, but they announced their separation in 1989 and finalised their divorce in 1992.

Later that year, Anne eloped to Scotland with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as the Church of England did not permit divorcees to remarry at the time. They wed at Crathie Kirk church in front of an intimate guest list of 30 people.

Why did Peter Phillips split from his ex-wife Autumn?

Peter and his ex-wife Autumn on their wedding day in 2008

Peter and Autumn tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008, but they announced that they had decided to part ways after 12 years of marriage in February 2020, after quietly separating the previous year. They share two daughters Savannah and Isla.

The couple's spokesperson issued a statement confirming their split. "As both Peter and Autumn are not senior members of the Royal Family, it was not felt necessary to formally announce their separation last year," it began.

"However in light of media commentary the following statement is issued; after informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

Peter and his ex-wife share two daughters, Savannah and Isla

"The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one," it continued.

Their divorce was finalised in 2021, and a statement read: "Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost."

