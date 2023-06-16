Princess Kate talks 'vulnerable time' in touching new video

The Princess of Wales has highlighted the important role of Health Visitors

The Princess of Wales talked about how it feels for first-time parents as she highlighted the vital work of health visitors in a new film.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, welcomed their first child, Prince George, who turns ten next month, in July 2013.

The video, released by the Centre for Early Childhood on Friday, showed mum-of-three Kate shadowing health visitors to gain a deeper understanding of their essential role.

During a discussion, Kate asked the professionals about how they form relationships with families before their baby is born. See what she had to say in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate talks 'vulnerable time' in touching film

The full film shows the Princess speaking with members of the health visiting team from Homerton, observing clinical appointments and meeting a young family during a home visit back in late March.

At one point, Kate is seen sitting on a colourful playmat and rolling bright toys towards a young smiling baby.

Kate plays with a young baby during a health visitor observation

During the home visit, the Princess also asks a couple what they hope their relationship with their health visitor will give them.

The film has been released alongside findings from the second in a series of reports from the Centre for Early Childhood's 2023 Public Perceptions Survey, which looks at public understanding of the role of the early years sector in shaping our earliest years and, in particular, the role of health visitors.

The new data shows that more than half (56 per cent) of the UK public understand little or nothing about the role health visitors play.

© Getty The Princess met with health visitors in Nuneaton on Thursday

© Getty One little girl was particular enamoured with Kate

Kate's work forms part of her Shaping Us campaign, which she launched in January. The initiative aims to increase understanding of the vital importance of the earliest years of our lives and the part that we all have to play in transforming the issue of early childhood to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

It's not the first time the Princess has shadowed health experts. In November 2019, she visited Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit for a two-day period, during which she accompanied community midwives through their daily rounds and spent time in hospital clinics and on post-natal wards.

© Getty Kate chatted with mums as she heard more about the trial

The release of the film comes a day after Kate met health visitors taking part in a new trial which aims to assess babies' happiness and wellbeing.

There was a sweet moment during her visit to Riversley Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, as the Princess was interrupted by a burping baby.

The royal laughed and told ten-week-old Raphael Pickering: "Well done you!"