Royal Balmoral holidays on hold in break from Queen's traditions - report

It seems that significant changes may be on the horizon for the royals, who may potentially have to say farewell to the cherished Balmoral summer retreat. The decision comes from King Charles, who plans to extend Balmoral Castle's public opening times by an additional two weeks each summer.

According to Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, this move is designed to bring significant new revenue into the estate. The extended public access coincides with the period when Prince Andrew traditionally visits the royal residence, nestled in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

He is usually accompanied by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Currently, Balmoral Castle opens its doors to the public from April through July each year.

© Getty Balmoral Castle

Mr Eden suggests that King Charles is likely to continue his custom of spending the first week of August at the Castle of Mey - the former home of his late grandmother, nestled in the seaside village of Caithness at the northernmost tip of Scotland.

Subsequently, the King is expected to reside at Birkhall, his private residence on the Balmoral Estate, while awaiting the castle's closure to visitors. According to Mr Eden, while Prince Andrew may still have the chance to visit Balmoral towards summer's end, an invitation from the monarch would be required.

Moreover, Prince Andrew may also face the prospect of vacating his Royal Lodge home by September, following a significant cut to his grant from King Charles, resulting in hundreds of thousands of pounds less per year.

© Max Mumby/Indigo King Charles has made the decision

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, has resided in the luxurious £30 million Windsor property since signing a 75-year lease in 2003.

Prince Andrew stepped down as a working member of the royal family in November 2019 following his controversial TV interview with BBC Newsnight which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

© Getty Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019

Meanwhile, in January 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles. The Duke of York also stopped using the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Young King Charles III bumps his head as his father Prince Philip pushes him on a swing at Balmoral

Despite stepping back as a working member of the royal family, Prince Andrew has since made several public appearances. He attended the funerals of his parents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. He joined the royals on the walk to church as King Charles hosted his first Christmas at Sandringham last December and was also present at the Easter Sunday service earlier this year.

On 6 May, Prince Andrew attended his brother King Charles's historic coronation. Whilst the Duke did not have a formal role in the ceremony, he was present in the congregation alongside the likes of Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, and Princess Anne.