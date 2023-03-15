Disruption to King Charles' home ahead of coronation confirmed King Charles III and the Queen Consort will be crowned on 6 May

There will be some disruption to one of King Charles III's homes ahead of his much-anticipated coronation, it was revealed on Wednesday.

A tweet from the Balmoral Estate's official account announced the news, sharing that essential work will be taking place at one of the car parks next week.

That isn't the only change that has taken place to one of the monarch's residences recently, as work began on a topiary garden at the King's Norfolk estate, Sandringham. And glimpse a painstaking task that had to be undertaken at Windsor Castle in the video below…

WATCH: Painstaking task inside King Charles' home is compared to Only Fools and Horses moment

Loading the player...

Balmoral's tweet read: "Please note, maintenance work at the Crathie car park will take place during the week commencing 20th March 2023. Apologies for any inconvenience or disruption to normal parking during this time."

SEE: King Charles welcomes new addition to home – and there's a romantic connection

Thankfully, the changes shouldn't be too disruptive, as the castle itself won't open to the public until next month.

The King has also made some changes inside the castle

Known to be one of the late Queen's favourite places, Balmoral, which is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has been the private residence of the British royal family since it was purchased by Queen Victoria in 1852.

It's of course where Her Majesty spent the final days of her long life and one month after she passed away, the castle's official Instagram account shared a poignant post, with royal watchers quick to comment.

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned in May

One wrote: "What a beautiful place for Her Majesty to spend her last days." A second comented: "The castle will now always remind me of the death of the wonderful Queen."

SEE: King Charles' coronation – which royal family members are attending?

The castle is known for its beautiful grounds and it has served as a peaceful retreat for the monarch and his family for over a century. The works being carried out should ensure that the castle remains in pristine condition for its many visitors for years to come.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.