Peter Phillips teams up with his dad Captain Mark Phillips at Princess Anne's home - photosPeter Phillips is inviting equestrian fans to his childhood home next month, as he and dad Captain Mark Phillips shared a sneak peek of their annual event.

Princess Anne's eldest son, Peter, 45, is Event Director, while her former husband, Captain Mark, is Course Designer for the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, which takes place from 4 to 6 August.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the festival, with the father-son duo posing for photographs in the beautiful grounds of the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Wednesday.

The Grade-II listed royal residence can be seen in the background, which Anne has called home since 1977.

Peter and Captain Mark match in shirts, navy outerwear and jeans, as two dogs sit by their feet.

Princess Anne's children, Peter and Zara Tindall, are both passionate about sport, with Zara following in her mother's footsteps as a professional equestrian. The mother-of-three will ride at the Festival, Magic Millions confirmed in an Instagram post.

SEE: Zara Tindall's pixie crop haircut will make you double take in retro photos

© Hannah Cole Gatcombe Park has been home to Princess Anne since 1977

© Hannah Cole The Festival will feature eventing, displays and attractions

Meanwhile, Peter, who has found love with longtime friend, Lindsay Steven, is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment.

In previous years, Peter's daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, and Zara's children, Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas have made appearances at the Festival.

© Getty Mia, Lucas and Lena at the 2022 Festival of British Eventing

As well as a weekend of Eventing, there will also be a falconry display, as well as a children's entertainment area and shopping village, with over 100 trade stands ranging from homeware and country clothing, to art and jewellery and local food treats.

© Hannah Cole The Festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary

Ahead of the event, Peter said: "Our 40th Anniversary promises to be something really special. The Festival is always such a great event and a showcase for the sport of eventing. It’s a perfect family day out in a beautiful setting here at Gatcombe Park."

For tickets, visit www.festivalofbritisheventing.com.

Who lives at Gatcombe Park?

The house and home farm were brought by the late Queen Elizabeth in 1976 for Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, with the couple moving in ahead of the birth of their first child Peter in 1977.

The Princess Royal and Captain Mark separated in 1989 and finalised their divorce three years later.

Anne now lives on the estate with her second husband of 30 years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. During lockdown, the Princess Royal shared a fascinating insight into her home décor, take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Anne shares a glimpse inside Gatcombe Park

Both her children, Peter and Zara and their families, also live in properties at Gatcombe Park.