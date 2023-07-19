Zara Tindall's pixie crop haircut will make you double take in retro photos

The Princess Royal's daughter Zara has sported an array of haircuts over the years

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has showcased an array of haircuts over the years, from a chic bob to long tresses, but did you know that she used to have a pixie crop?

In a photo from 1998, Zara was seen with her blonde locks chopped into a very short cut at the back, with the fringe and top left a little longer. In the picture, her hair was being gently blown by the wind, highlighting the varying lengths.

The fresh-faced royal was a teenager at the time, but her grown up haircut made her look much more mature.

Zara used to have a very short haircut

In another shot taken around the same time, Zara went incognito with sporty sunglasses on and a raincoat while at the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, at her mother's home. She had a smile on her face as she tucked into a strawberry ice-cream.

The 42-year-old has undergone quite the style evolution over the years, going from casual cowboy boots and crop tops in the nineties and noughties to elegant dresses now.

The royal went incognito in sunnies and a raincoat

While she likes to keep it casual for her horse-riding passion, Zara does glam up for special events and we've seen her rock some incredible looks during royal and sporting occasions.

Earlier this year, the royal rebuked the idea that 'blue and green should never be seen' by stepping out in a navy blue plunging dress and emerald green hat when she attended Royal Ascot.

© Getty Zara looked beautiful in a striped dress and tan wedges at Wimbledon

For Wimbledon, Zara looked stunning in a classic pinstripe dress with rattan and brown accessories. The royal's platinum blonde hair fell around her shoulders, and it was swept into a side part and worn in a sleek, straightened style.

Zara's 2011 wedding day to Mike Tindall was a chance for her to go full on princess-chic – and that she did!

© Getty Mike and Zara on their wedding day

The bride was a vision in an ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s favourite couturiers. Simple yet sculpted, the dress featured a full skirt and a bandeau cut across the top, with the addition of delicate tulle capped sleeves.

The royal's tiara was stunning

Her bridal look was topped off with a long white flowing veil and a precious Greek tiara with a beautiful history. The piece belongs to her mother, Princess Anne and it was the 'something borrowed' for her day. The sparkling piece consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath. It originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II, and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter, Anne.