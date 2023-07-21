It was all fun on the farm for the Duchess of Edinburgh during her day trip to East Yorkshire on Wednesday.

Sophie, 58, became President of the Driffield Agricultural Society earlier this year, and was in her element as she toured the showground.

Elegant in a navy ME+EM dress and a checked blazer, the Duchess was pictured watching a pig show and later presented livestock prizes.

Hands on as ever, Sophie rolled up her sleeves and donned an apron to make pizza with local schoolchildren, who were learning about where their food comes from.

The Duchess, who volunteered at a London kitchen during lockdown, expertly rolled out the dough onto the flour-covered table and helped the youngsters with their tomato and cheese toppings.

The mum-of-two delighted visitors and exhibitors around the one-day event as she tried some of the local produce on offer and spoke with children clad in fancy dress costumes.

And the wholesome outing also sparked a flurry of comments on the royal family's official social media accounts.

"That looks like it was great fun! And the Duchess is so charming," one said. "That event looks like so much fun!" another agreed.

SEE: Duchess Sophie rocks brunette pixie cut and thigh split wedding guest skirt in unearthed photo

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Sophie donned an apron and gloves to make pizza with the children

A few guests who attended the show also shared their thoughts.

"Sophie's really lovely, saw her looking at all the displays, she's an asset to the Royal family," said one.

A fourth person wrote: "Pleasure to meet her yesterday, such a lovely lady."

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Sophie looked lovely in a ME+EM dress

The Driffield Show is the largest one-day agricultural show in the UK, attracting more than 30,000 visitors, from the local farming community to families and competitors in everything from livestock classes to 'Dog with the Waggiest Tail'.

The Duchess is a longstanding champion for agricultural shows, having served as Patron of the Association of Show & Agricultural Organisations since 2012.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Sophie helped to present livestock prizes

She is passionate about food production and wants to encourage young people to forge a career in the British food industry.

In a video message for LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) earlier this month, Sophie highlighted the importance of getting young people to work in the food production and agricultural industries.

See what she had to say in the clip below…

WATCH: Duchess Sophie's message of encouragement

Earlier this week, the Duchess wowed in a paisley-printed Etro dress as she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at a Windsor Castle reception to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the first printed edition of William Shakespeare's collection of plays, commonly referred to by modern scholars as the First Folio.