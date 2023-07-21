Why the Princess of Wales will stay up until midnight on Friday

The Princess of Wales is mum to George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate Prince George's tenth birthday on Saturday, with the Waleses reportedly set to host a group of close-knit friends at a gathering on the Windsor estate where they live.

Preparations for their eldest child's special day are likely to be in full swing, with Kate expected to stay up late on Friday evening to follow a sweet tradition she started for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

The Princess is a fan of home baking and revealed the one thing she loves to do for her kids on the eve of their birthdays every year as she appeared on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

"I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

We wonder what the theme of this year's cake will be for George? The future King has shown an interest in aircraft from a young age and shares a passion for sport like his parents, as witnessed at the men's Wimbledon final last weekend. Learn more about George's life as he celebrates a milestone on 22 July...

WATCH: Prince George's best moments

Kate has showcased her baking credentials on making occasions over the years, including at a recent surprise tea party to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The Prince and Princess helped to ice cupcakes and make the finishing touches to a three-tiered cake, made by Bake-Off finalist Alice Fevronia.

GALLERY: Royal children pictured baking: Prince George, Archie Harrison & more

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace Kate has confessed her love of baking

Ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, Kate also let cameras into the family's kitchen as she, George, Charlotte and Louis helped to make some cupcakes for a street party.

And in October 2020, the family-of-five also baked some homemade sweet treats for residents at a care home close to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.

© Kensington Palace Kate has passed her love of baking on to her children

George, Charlotte and Louis also impressed royal watchers with the Victoria's Sponge cake they made especially for Mother's Day in 2021.

The youngsters enjoyed an end-of-term treat as William and Kate took their children to the Royal International Air Tattoo in Fairford last Friday, with George inspecting the planes and vehicles on display enthusiastically.

© Getty The Waleses at the air show last week

George, Charlotte and Louis are currently on their school summer holidays from Lambrook in Berkshire.

The family-of-five typically spend school holidays in Norfolk, but in the past, they have also enjoyed trips to Tresco on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast, as well as the Caribbean island of Mustique.