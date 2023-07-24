Queen Camilla has the poise and grace of a royal in unearthed school photo

His Majesty King Charles' wife Queen Camilla always looks elegant when she steps out for important royal engagements, and it turns out her grace and poise dates back to her school years.

In an adorable, unearthed school photo, Camilla looks very smart, sporting a button-up check dress, socks and shoes. Her curly bob hairstyle makes her stand out from the class and she stands proudly with her hands clasped behind her back and shoulders nice and straight.

© Getty Images Camilla pictured here (centre)

Charles himself also looked very smart while attending school, appearing in a separate archived photo from when he was a student at Gordonstoun in the north of Scotland. The royal is wearing a very dapper blazer as he poses for the camera.

The monarch's hair is swept to one side and his look is complete with a tie and pocket square. How adorable!

Charles also looked smart at school

He may look the part, but it turns out His Majesty didn't really enjoy education. "I didn't enjoy school as much as I might have," he later said. "But that was only because I'm happier at home than anywhere else."

We're sure Camilla enjoyed school with a fierce passion for reading that's carried on to her adulthood. However, she did confess to popstar Blondie that she was nicknamed "the growler" in school thanks to her unique singing voice!

Zara Tindall's retro pixie crop haircut has left us reeling in a photo from 1998. Princess Anne's daughter was seen with her blonde locks chopped into a very short cut at the back, with the fringe and top left a little longer. In the picture, her hair was being gently blown by the wind, highlighting the varying lengths.

Zara went incognito in sunnies and a raincoat with her pixie haircut

The Princess Royal herself has sported an array of various looks over the years, and we love trawling the archives for some of her vintage looks.

Charles' sister is almost unrecognisable with long hair when she attended Wimbledon in 1967.

The royal's tresses appeared to be tucked into her dress creating a faux bob look as she delighted at the match from her seat in the royal box.

Have you seen Anne rocking a mini dress? The royal pulled out all the stops in the 1970s when she paid a visit Down Under to Sydney University just weeks before her 19th birthday.

© Fairfax Media Archives Princess Anne rocked a mini dress

Anne was every inch the royal It-girl in the fashionable number which featured long billowing sleeves and was adorned with small polka dots and a square pattern.

The playful dress also featured a matching neck scarf and her chic loafers, gloves and hat finished it off in style.