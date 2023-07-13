Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair at Wimbledon in incredible archive photo

The Princess Royal used to have a very different hairstyle to her famous beehive

Princess Anne has become well-known for her beehive hairstyle as she's sported the same look for over 40 years now, but did you know that the Princess Royal used to have long hair?

In an unearthed photo from the archives, King Charles' sister was seen with longer locks while she attended Wimbledon in 1967.

The royal's tresses appeared to be tucked into her dress creating a faux bob look, which is another hairstyle that she used to rock!

© Getty Images Anne used to wear her hair longer

Anne was seated in the royal box, watching the men's singles final between John Newcombe and Wilhelm Bungert and she looked relaxed as she laughed away courtside.

While Anne's hair is an iconic part of her look, it surprisingly doesn't take her long to perfect. In fact, she was astonished to discover that The Crown hair department used to take two hours to recreate it.

Anne has worn the same hairstyle for 40 years

In Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, a new documentary being released to mark her milestone birthday, the late Queen's only daughter said: "Actually, I read an article the other day about the – I don't watch Netflix and The Crown... but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did. And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

The royal has been hailed for her low-key profile and understated style. When fans saw a glimpse inside her humble lounge at her private residence, they were shocked to find it rather, well, normal.

© Photo: Getty Images Anne's low-key lounge was praised by fans

Anne could be seen sitting next to her other half on a large red patterned sofa, and in front of them was a plasma TV showing the rugby.

"Love it, feels like home," wrote one fan beneath the post on the royal family's Instagram.

© Getty Princess Anne has a unique daily diet

"I love that their house looks like anyone’s house," added another, with a third saying: "I love the lived-in cosy look."

Her diet is also anything but lavish, and according to the MailOnline, Anne has never been one for decadence or indulgence when it comes to mealtimes and has even been known to serve her dinner guests pork pies or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat.

Our Lifestyle Writer gave the royal's unique diet a go, and it made for hilarious viewing.

She's also a fan of smoked fish for dinner and blackened bananas for breakfast.

