Prince Harry shares sweet bonding moment with daughter Lilibet during walk around his garden

The Duke of Sussex is a doting dad to his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry, 38, is bringing up his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the US with his wife Meghan Markle. While the couple largely keep their kids out of the limelight, their Netflix docuseries was peppered with sweet family clips featuring the little ones.

One of the cutest videos was the moment Prince Harry proudly took newborn Lilibet for a walk around their vast estate grounds. He was seen pushing the pram up the hill while wearing a casual shorts and T-shirt combo. Archie could be seen in front of his royal dad, being watched over by what appeared to be Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, as they made their way towards the house.

Cute newborn footage of Lilibet also included a moment while the family were still in hospital, with the bonnie baby girl pulling a variety of faces at the camera as she rested on her father's chest.

Meghan could be heard soothing her newborn daughter by saying: "It's okay. Are you ready to eat? Let's have some milk. Hi Lili."

Lilibet learning to walk was also documented on the show

Lilibet was wearing a tiny white knitted hat and was wrapped in a colourful printed blanket.

Lilibet Diana was welcomed into the world on 4 June 2021, and her first name is a homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II who was given the nickname 'Lilibet' and her middle name is in tribute to Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

When Archie was a newborn, the proud parents were living in the UK and they gave a special photocall to press at Windsor Castle.

Speaking in St George's Hall, just two days after their bundle of joy arrived, the royal couple looked so happy. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." Meghan said: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry then teased: "I don't know who he gets that from," with Meghan adding: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

He was wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a white hat, but Harry tilted his son so the press could get a better look at his adorable face.

Archie and Lilibet are growing up quickly, and they looked so big when they were last seen in public on the 4th July for the Independence Day parade in their hometown of Montecito.

In a photograph shared by the New York Post, the Duchess bent down with her daughter, who had her strawberry blonde locks in sweet bunches and Prince Harry took behind his son Archie who looked on and clapped at the fun parade.