8 times royals were caught yawning in public

See the rare candid moments when the royals were caught off guard

With back-to-back royal engagements and busy family lives, it's not surprising that the royal family get a little tired from time to time – just like the rest of us. While they usually remain poised and professional, not letting their emotions show too much, there have been some candid moments where their yawns have been caught on camera. From Prince Louis' yawn-fest at King Charles' coronation to when Queen Elizabeth II showed us how to stifle a yawn like a pro. Take a look at the rare photos…

1 8 Kate Middleton © Getty Images Even the Princess yawns sometimes! A yawn? A sneeze? Either way, the Princess of Wales kept her poise perfectly with a delicately placed hand while she stood on the balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2014.

2 8 Prince Philip © Getty Images Prince Philip was sleepy in Scotland A 94-year-old Prince Philip looked ready for bed while he watched the Braemar Gathering for the Highland Games. We think we'd feel a little sleepy with a fetching blanket over our legs too.

3 8 Queen Elizabeth II Even the late Queen has been seen yawning Stifling a yawn like a pro while on tour in India, we'd expect nothing less from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Watch and learn, royals!

4 8 Prince Louis © Getty Images Prince Louis yawned as his grandad's coronation Coronations can be long, and although King Charles' was a condensed affair, it's a long time for little ones to sit still. We don't blame you for sneaking a cheeky yawn, Prince Louis.

5 8 Prince Louis (again) © Getty Images Prince Louis let out a yawn in the coronation carriage ride Not even his brother could keep Louis energised during a carriage ride around London after the Coronation ceremony was complete.

6 8 Lady Louise Windsor © Chris Jackson Lady Louise Windsor couldn't keep her yawn in While watching the cycle track at the 2012 Paralympics, Prince Edward's daughter couldn't hold back her tiredness. Deciding not to cover it at all, the royal just embraced it. Trailblazer.

7 8 Princess Eugenie © Getty Images Eugenie gave a big yawn at sports day Princess Eugenie sat on her mother Sarah Ferguson's lap during school sports day, wearing jazzy floral leggings and a sweet pink jumper. But all that activity made her rather tired and she couldn't help but yawn in front of the cameras.