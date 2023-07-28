Princess Diana's gravesite is so tranquil in new panoramic video from Earl Charles Spencer

The late former Princess of Wales is buried at Althorp, where her brother Charles lives

Earl Charles Spencer, 59, often spends quiet afternoons down by his sister Princess Diana's grave, located on an island in the middle of the Oval Lake at his grand home, Althorp.

On Thursday, the Earl shared a new video of the tranquil site, offering up a panoramic view of the whole area while cotton clouds hung in the sky.

As the camera panned across the body of water, the temple dedicated to the late former Princess of Wales could be seen in the background, as well as the actual island where she is laid to rest. See the video...

There is a path around the perimeter of the lake, and plenty of abundant trees making it nice and private.

"Beautiful summer evening at Althorp," Charles captioned the video, and gentle birdsong could be heard in the clip, adding to the serene ambiance of the area.

When Charles has previously shared a photo of the lake it has received an outpouring of love from his followers. "Diana is peacefully at rest in such beautiful and tranquil surroundings. God bless Diana, we miss you," wrote one fan, and: "Beautiful resting place of Princess Diana," added another. A third commented: "Lovely place to sit and think."

Diana is buried on the lake at Althorp

The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake.

© Getty The bridge was removed from the burial site of the late Princess Diana

Did you know that the lake once had a bridge to reach the island where the late Diana is now, but it was removed for security reasons?

Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare, explaining: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

Visitors to the house cannot access the island, but they are permitted to roam the grounds and see inside the beautiful building complete with grand library and vast dining room.

© Instagram Althorp House is located in West Northamptonshire

Earlier this month, the lady of the house, Charles' wife Karen unveiled an extra special space called the 'Muniment Room'.

In a video shared to their website, Spencer1508, along with a small snippet posted on Instagram, Karen allowed fans to see inside the room filled with historical artifacts.

© Getty The stately home is open to the public over the summer

The 51-year-old explained: "It's one of a number of spaces where there are all sorts of things… personal journals… photographs…"

"So many treasures. Oh, to read the journals, see the photos," penned one mesmerised fan, and: "Everyday must be like opening up Pandora's Box. So many wonderful treasures, stories and history to explore," added another.