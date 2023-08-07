The Duchess of Sussex, who recently turned 42, reportedly watched the hit movie of the moment

Meghan Markle turned 42 on 4 August, celebrating with a date night dinner with her husband Prince Harry, but did you know the royal also went to see the hit movie of the moment, Barbie, as part of her special celebrations?

Page Six reports that the Duchess of Sussex watched the flick, which stars Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, on the Monday of her birthday week, along with Ellen Degeneres' wife Portia De Rossi and a few other friends.

But did the girl power movie inspire her next move?

Afterwards, Meghan and her friends attended the San Ysidro Ranch hotel, where she spotted a bachelorette party and an onlooker told Page Six that “Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck". How sweet!

Meghan's pre-birthday dinner with Prince Harry was at the fashionable Italian restaurant Tre Lune, a known hotspot among Hollywood's elite, including the likes of the Kardashians.

Meghan was the epitome of elegance as she stepped out in a black and white strapless column-style dress by Posse.

The striped bodycon dress by Posse that Meghan wore

Keeping it casual, her look was completed with her cherished Cult Gaia bag and chic flat strappy black sandals.

Was this fashion look inspired by Barbie too? Although it's not pink, we think it could be…

© Warner Bros. Pictures Meghan Markle's latest look was reminiscent of Margot Robbie's swimsuit in the Barbie movie

The lead actress, Margot, sports an iconic monochrome one-piece at the very start of the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy and the stripes look very familiar.

Barbiecore fashion is everywhere at the moment, so we don't blame her for giving the trend a go!

The Tindalls also jumped on the Barbie bandwagon last week, tying the trend in nicely with their 12th wedding anniversary, marking the special day they tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011.

Father-of-three Mike, 44, delighted his followers when he shared an AI picture of him and his wife as icons Barbie and Ken.

"Thanks for the messages, it's been a great 12 years. Feel we are getting younger!!! #zarbieandTen," he wrote in the caption.

The Barbie movie has been a hit

As well as all of the likes, the comments section blew up at the release of the image. "This is Superb! Happy Anniversary to you both," wrote one fan, and: "Omg they actually look like you both," added another. His friend Chloe Madeley even wrote: "This is brilliant."

Perhaps the Tindalls saw the box office hit as part of their wedding celebrations, eh?

