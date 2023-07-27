Zara Tindall's special celebration ahead of opening gates to private estate revealed

Zara and her husband Mike are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, are currently enjoying the school summer holidays with their three children – Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas.

And on Sunday, the couple will have a special reason to celebrate as they mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The pair tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, just a couple of months after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding.

Among the guests at Zara and Mike's nuptials were the bride's mother, Princess Anne, and father, Captain Mark Phillips, the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh, then Prince Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Zara looked stunning in an ivory silk dress designed by Stewart Parvin, with tulle straps and a chevron-pleated bodice. Her veil was secured by the Meander Tiara, previously worn by Princess Anne.

Among the bridal party were Zara's paternal half-sister, Stephanie Phillips, and best friend, Dolly Maude.

© Getty Mike and Zara on their wedding day

© Getty Zara wore the Meander Tiara

A reception later took place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, but see the moment newlyweds Mike and Zara left their wedding service…

Newlyweds Mike and Zara kiss after wedding

Olympic equestrian Zara met rugby player Mike during their Rugby World Cup-winning campaign in Australia in 2003.

Mike proposed to his long-term girlfriend in 2010 with a diamond and platinum ring.

The sporty couple became parents to daughter, Mia, in January 2014, followed by Mia in June 2018 and son Lucas in March 2021.

© Getty Mia, Lucas and Lena

The family-of-five reside at a property on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, where Zara is set to compete in a special event in August.

The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing will take place at Gatcombe Park from 4 to 6 August.

Zara's father, Captain Mark Phillips, is Course Director for the Festival, while her brother, Peter Phillips, is Event Director.

© Getty Mike proposed to Zara in 2010

The mum-of-three will ride at the Festival, Magic Millions confirmed in an Instagram post.

Mike and Zara will also be taking part in a speaking event at the event's Live Lounge on Sunday 6 August.

© Getty Zara and Mike at Wimbledon

© Getty The couple at Royal Ascot

The couple have also been known to bring their children along to enjoy the fairground and attractions in previous years.

It's been a busy summer for the Tindalls following King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation weekend.

Mike and Zara have enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix, as well as Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.