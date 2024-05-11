Why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have not travelled to Nigeria with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As they visited the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Meghan, who will spend US Mother’s Day on Sunday away from her children, couldn’t stop talking about her five-year-old son and soon-to-be three-year-old daughter, revealing Lili’s favourite class, and Archie’s love for construction, amongst many other things.
In this week’s latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths alongside HELLO!’s royal editor, Emily Nash, are joined by ITV News’ Chris Ship to talk about Prince Harry's brief return to the UK and his trip to Nigeria with Meghan.
LISTEN: Why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have not travelled to Nigeria
“It's not easy to do these things at the best of times, let alone with small children,” Emily explained further.
related
Chris added: “Also, Nigeria, a very, very big country that also has some of its own security issues at the moment. So, I would have thought they won't be taking their kids, if you ask me now.”
Whilst the family are currently separated by thousands of miles, Archie and Lilibet are no doubt in the best hands – those of their maternal grandmother Doria Ragland.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.