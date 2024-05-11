Why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have not travelled to Nigeria with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their three-day trip to Nigeria on Friday, and while the couple travelled alone, without their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, they weren’t far from their mind and the duo couldn’t help but make sweet new revelations about their children during their first engagements.

As they visited the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Meghan, who will spend US Mother’s Day on Sunday away from her children, couldn’t stop talking about her five-year-old son and soon-to-be three-year-old daughter, revealing Lili’s favourite class, and Archie’s love for construction, amongst many other things.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children

In this week’s latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths alongside HELLO!’s royal editor, Emily Nash, are joined by ITV News’ Chris Ship to talk about Prince Harry's brief return to the UK and his trip to Nigeria with Meghan.

“It's not easy to do these things at the best of times, let alone with small children,” Emily explained further.

Chris added: “Also, Nigeria, a very, very big country that also has some of its own security issues at the moment. So, I would have thought they won't be taking their kids, if you ask me now.”

© Getty Harry and Meghan chatted with kindergarteners during their first engagement in Nigeria

Whilst the family are currently separated by thousands of miles, Archie and Lilibet are no doubt in the best hands – those of their maternal grandmother Doria Ragland.