The Duchess of Sussex's £6,000 mystical rings worn to royal wedding have a special meaning

The Duchess of Sussex epitomised regal elegance when she wore custom Givenchy to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank back in 2018, staying loyal to the designer who created her own breathtaking bridal dress for her and Prince Harry's nuptials in the same year.

It's hard to forget Meghan's sophisticated navy coat dress, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik heels and a fabulous headpiece adorned with dramatic plumes of feathers by British milliner Noel Stewart.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Sussex wearing custom Givenchy to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

While the former actress' monochrome ensemble may look simple, the mother-of-two was wearing over £6,000 worth of gold jewellery from one of her favourite ethical jewellers, Pippa Small.

The Duchess wore some stunning items from the brand's Herkimer range, including the Crystallinity Greek Ring, the Crystallinity Large Almost Ring, the Crystallinity Full Stone Bracelet, the Crystallinity Eternity Ring, the Crystallinity Cup Ring and the Crystallinity Large Classic Stud earrings.

© Shutterstock Meghan elevated her wedding guest ensemble with a collection of Pippa Small rings

Interestingly, Meghan's edgy ring stacks are more than just beautiful accessories. Pippa Small's limited edition 'Herkimer' collection was designed featuring Herkimer diamonds, which are believed by some to have metaphysical properties including healing, increasing spiritual energy and opening up the crown and third eye chakras.

© Shutterstock The royal was wearing a collection of Herkimer diamonds

Herkimer is otherwise known as the "Stone of spiritual Attunement" and can occasionally be worn to promote inner harmony.

WATCH: Meghan Markle - from Hollywood star to philanthropist

It's no secret the Duchess is a fan of spirituality, having grown up sharing her mum Doria Ragland's love for yoga, and going on to write about her experiences with meditation in her now-defunct blog, The Tig.

"Meditation was something I found endlessly daunting at first, but soon became the quietude that rocked my world. I can't put my finger on the why or the how, but I will tell you this much, for me...I am just happier," the former Suits actress penned on her lifestyle blog.