Prince Willam and Princess Kate react to new royal roles made by King Charles

Congratulations are in order for the Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Princess Kate have been awarded new military titles and shared their reaction to the royal appointments on the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate obtained Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, Royal Honorary Air Commodore for RAF Coningsby, and Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm. Meanwhile, William was awarded Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps and Royal Honorary Air Commodore for RAF Valley.

"An honour to serve our new military affiliations across the @royalnavy @britisharmy and @royalairforceuk," were the words penned on the royal duo's official social media accounts in reaction to their new roles.

Eager royal fans couldn't wait to congratulate the couple and took to the comments section. "Amazing congratulations both the prince and princess of Wales," one penned alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Getty The royal duo received three new titles each

"Absolutely awesome news and video!! So well deserved!!! I'm sure you two will do a wonderful job as always…big congratulations,," a second added. Meanwhile a third penned: "I'm sure it’s an honour for the squadrons & regiments as well!"

They weren't the only royals to be appointed new roles. Buckingham Palace announced that as well as William and Kate, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward & Duchess Sophie also received new military honours.

Princess Anne also received a new honour

Eleven of those were formerly held by Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, one by the late Prince Philip, six by King Charles, one by Prince William, two by Prince Andrew, and one position never been appointed to a member of the royal family.

The Palace said that the new roles "will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty's reign".

© Getty Queen Camilla was appointed her new role in June

The announcement follows Queen Camilla's appointment in June, when she was announced as the new Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Lancers in June which was a specially poignant moment for her as the Queen's father, the late Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Lancers during World War II.

The following announcements come just weeks before the anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's passing on 8 September, which the King and Queen are expected to mark in private.

The decision to do so follows the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth, who, when her father passed away at the time of her ascension in 1952, chose to mark the anniversary of his death out of public view.