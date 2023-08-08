Where the Prince and Princess of Wales spend the school holidays with their children

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently taking a break from their royal duties while their children are enjoying their school summer holidays.

Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, started at Lambrook School in Berkshire last September when the Waleses moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

It's likely that William and Kate will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral as they host their first summer retreat, but HELLO! is taking a closer look at where the couple like to spend the school holidays as a family.

Anmer Hall

William and Kate's Norfolk abode has been their countryside sanctuary since the late Queen Elizabeth gifted the newlyweds with the ten-bedroom Georgian property after their nuptials in 2011.

The couple typically spend weekends and school holidays at Anmer Hall, and even decided to stay in Norfolk during lockdown, where they carried out their royal duties remotely and homeschooled their children. Here's what had Kate had to say about how homeschooling was going at the time...

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals how homeschooling is going from Anmer Hall

Ski trip

Like many of the royals, the Prince and Princess of Wales have long been avid skiers and they are passing that down to the children with family trips in recent years.

In 2016, the Waleses took their eldest children on their first skiing holiday in the French Alps. The couple released adorable family photos of their break, with George and Charlotte wrapped up in snow suits.

DISCOVER: Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's close friendship with King Felipe and Queen Letizia

RELATED: 20 incredible photos of the royals enjoying their summer holiday at Balmoral

© Getty The family enjoyed a ski trip in the French Alps in 2016

And the family-of-five were reportedly spotted on a ski break in Courchevel, France, last Easter.

Jordan

Kensington Palace revealed that William and Kate had taken George, Charlotte and Louis on holiday to Jordan when they released their 2021 Christmas card.

The under-the-radar trip took place earlier that year when the family-of-five visited the ancient city of Petra.

Jordan holds special memories for Kate. The Middleton family moved to the country when Kate was just two years old, and they even released a photograph from their time in the country.

William opened up about his wife's childhood in Jordan during a tour of the Middle East in 2018. Chatting to the chief executive of Save the Children, Rania Malki, William said: "She loved it here, she really did. She is very upset that I am coming here without her."

Mustique

In the past, the Prince and Princess have enjoyed family holidays in Mustique with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, with Prince George reportedly celebrating his sixth birthday on the private Caribbean island in 2019.

Mustique is synonymous with William's late great-aunt, Princess Margaret, who owned a villa, Les Jolies Eaux, on the island.

Isles of Scilly

As well as travelling abroad, William and Kate have also taken family staycations in recent years. In 2021, the family-of-five enjoyed a break on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast for a second-year running.

The couple and their young children were spotted cycling around Tresco Island in 2020 – the only one of the five inhabited islands that is privately-owned.

© Getty Charles, Diana, William and Harry visiting Tresco in 1989

William also holidayed in Tresco as a child with his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and his brother, Prince Harry, back in 1989.

Balmoral

The late Queen Elizabeth II hosted her family annually during her summer break at Balmoral Castle, including William, Kate and their children.

A sweet snap was shared by the palace on what would have been the late monarch's birthday in April, showing her surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

© The Princess of Wales The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral

Scotland is a special place to William and Kate as it's where they met at the University of St Andrews.

© Getty Balmoral Castle

The couple reportedly stay at their own property within the grounds of Balmoral - Tam-Na-Ghar.

The property, which is close to the King's residence, Birkhall, was a gift to William from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, shortly before her death in 2002.