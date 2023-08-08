Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's close friendship with King Felipe and Queen Letizia

The Prince and Princess of Wales have close ties with the Spanish royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales have links with royalty across the globe but there's one particular family that the couple have close links with and that's the Spanish royals, King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Queen Letizia and Princess Kate are often compared to one another, thanks to their impeccable fashion sense and gorgeous brunette tresses – take a look inside their close bond…

WATCH: Moment Queen Letizia dropped the contents of her handbag on the floor

The Spanish royals came to the UK for a three-day state visit in 2017, and that included a state carriage procession as well as a Buckingham Palace banquet hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II. This was of great significance, being the first state visit to the UK by a Spanish king since Felipe's father, Juan Carlos, came 31 years before. Perhaps this is where the royal families fostered their strong relationship.

The Queen and Princess (then the Duchess of Cambridge) looked to be getting on like a house on fire, laughing and chatting away when they shared a carriage, alongside their husbands, at the Garter Day procession in 2019.

© Getty William and Kate shared a carriage with King Felipe and Queen Letizia in 2019

The Spanish royals were also in attendance at King Charles' coronation in May, although cameras did not capture the couple's interaction as William played a key part in the ceremony itself.

Most recently, King Felipe was invited into the Royal Box at Wimbledon, to watch the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, in which Carlos unexpectedly scooped the win. He chatted with the Wales kids for a while, bending to get close to their level, showcasing their cute bond.

© Getty Princess Charlotte spoke to King Felipe of Spain at Wimbledon

We're sure the couples bond over their royal lives, but there are also similarities in their private lives too.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have two older children, Crown Princess Leonor, 17, and Princess Sofia, 15, so they could be on hand for any top tips for the Waleses as their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis come of age.

What do King Felipe and Queen Letizia call Prince William and Princess Kate?

The British royals have an array of different titles, but they are known very differently in Spain. Kate goes by 'Catalina' while William's moniker is translated into 'Guillermo'.

© Photo: Getty Images The Spanish royals with their daughters

Did you know King Felipe and Prince William are related?

The royals are both great-great-grandchildren of King George of the Hellenes.

© Getty King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia with King Charles during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation

The Spanish royals paid tribute when Queen Elizabeth II died

As well as forming strong bonds with William and Kate, King Felipe has a fond connection with King Charles, and when Queen Elizabeth II died he penned this heartfelt message: "Your Majesty, dearest Charles. Deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved Mother, I would like to offer Your Majesty and the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, our most heartfelt condolences."