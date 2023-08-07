Sporty Prince George and Princess Charlotte copying parents William and Kate - cute photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest children have been to football, rugby, tennis matches and more

The Prince and Princess of Wales have passed their love of sport down to their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Waleses are big fans of cricket, football, rugby and tennis to name but a few, and we've seen some very relatable expressions from Prince William and Kate in the stands over the years.

In recent years, the couple have accompanied their eldest children, George, ten, and Charlotte, eight, at some major events, including Euro 2020, the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Wimbledon.

While Louis, who is only five, is yet to join his parents and older siblings at a public sporting event, we know that the youngster is a big rugby fan.

It's clear that George and Charlotte are passionate spectators just like their parents, particularly when it comes to nail-biting moments.

Take a look at the gallery below and see for yourself…

1 7 Euro 2020 © Getty The Waleses celebrated England's win against Germany Prince George attended his first ever international football match at Euro 2020, and it certainly wasn't a disappointment for the young football fan. The future King clapped and cheered along with his parents as England saw a 2-0 victory against Germany, taking them through to the quarter-finals. George was also at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final, but sadly the Lions were beaten on penalties by Italy.

2 7 Commonwealth Games 2022 © Getty Charlotte was on the edge of her seat Princess Charlotte joined William and Kate at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where she watched events, including swimming and gymnastics. The young royal looked transfixed by the races in the aquatics centre.

3 7 Like mother, like daughter © Getty Charlotte and Kate were in sync At one point, Charlotte and Kate even displayed the same gesture in sync as they clapped Brit Luke Turley when he finished a 1500-metre heat and qualified for the finals.

4 7 Wimbledon 2022 © Getty Prince George attended his first Wimbledon match in 2022 George made his debut at the tennis tournament last year, when Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios. He looks positively awestruck in this snap.

5 7 Two peas in a pod © Getty The pair both had their hands clasped over their mouths George is a fellow Aston Villa fan, just like his dad William. It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the pair of football fans as they watched their beloved side against Nottingham Forest in April 2023.

6 7 Big celebrations © Getty Prince George celebrates Aston Villa's goal with a high-five Luckily, Villa secured the win at 2-0 and it looked like the royal father and son's day was made, judging by their celebrations.